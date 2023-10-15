Travis Kelce Surprise ‘SNL’ Cameo In NFL Parody Over Excessive Taylor Swift Coverage

Travis Kelce made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live in a Fox NFL Sunday parody over the excessive coverage of Taylor Swift attending the Kansas City Chief games.

Kenan Thompson appeared as Curt Menefee, Mikey Day was Howie Long, James Austin Johnson was Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney was Terry Bradshaw.

More from Deadline

Thompson as Menefee acknowledged Swifties tuning in to the NFL coverage joking that the Chiefs game was on Thursday and they had just missed her.

Another point of debate was when Thompson’s Menefee said it was time “to get into the game and stop yapping about Taylor and her little boyfriend.”

Day’s Long said, “Hold on there, no one said boyfriend. Let’s not jump to conclusions here.”

Johnson’s Johnson cleared up that Kelce and Swift are “hanging out” and “they’re taking their time.”

Throughout the coverage, they tried to talk about football but the conversation always came back to Swift and Kelce.

At the end of the sketch, Kelce made an appearance, which you can watch in the video posted below.

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.