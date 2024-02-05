Travis Kelce Subtly Supported Taylor Swift's 2024 Grammys Appearance

"Dad just liked mom's picture!!"

Taylor Swift may have gone stag to the 2024 Grammys last night, but her beau Travis Kelce was supporting her in spirit. The Kansas City Chiefs player was busying practicing for next weekend's big Super Bowl game, but that didn't stop him from being a proud boyfriend during music's biggest night.

The NFL star took to Instagram to like a post from NPR and NPR Music's accounts showing off Swift's red carpet look, which consisted of a white Schiaparelli dress, black opera gloves, and a watch choker set to midnight. The media brand posted a roundup of images from Sunday's carpet with Swift as the first slide in the gallery. Other stars to make an appearance in the carousel included Best New Artist winner Victoria Monét, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, Billie Eilish, and more.



Fans flocked to the comments section to point out Kelce's approval. "Dad just liked mom's picture!!" one follower wrote, while another commented, "liked by Travis Kelce ✨💕." "Travis liking!! He probably be staring at that photo right now," a third added.

It was a big night for Miss Taylor Alison Swift, who took home the awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights. While accepting her first trophy of the night, Swift surprised fans by announcing a brand new album titled The Tortured Poet's Department, which resulted in a social media frenzy. Swifties were, well, swift to conspire theories that the new album (slated to drop Apr. 19) will be a nod to Joe Alwyn and their breakup.

During an interview last week, Kelce revealed he would most likely not be able to join Swift at the Grammys because of his football schedule. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys, and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” he said during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, per the Hollywood Reporter. “I got practice Saturday, but Sunday is a travel day, unfortunately I have to get ready for this big ole Super Bowl that we got in a week.”

Here's hoping he gives his girl "Tay" a shoutout for her big Grammy wins on this week's episode of New Heights.

