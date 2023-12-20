Travis Kelce Skillfully Addressed Taylor Swift Getting Booed at His Football Games

As good as Travis Kelce is on the football field, the tight end is proving himself to be just as skilled at navigating the spotlight that comes with being Taylor Swift’s boyfriend. Kelce did a particularly great job tactfully addressing some football fans booing Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs’ football game against the New England Patriots on Sunday. Kelce discussed the incident on his podcast New Heights, which aired today.

Swift wasn’t too bothered when it happened. She just smiled and shrugged off the negativity when she heard the boos while being filmed on the Jumbotron, in footage shared to X, formerly known as Twitter.

During his podcast, Kelce brought up the moment himself and focused on the positive. He was charming, gracious, and smitten over Swift. He said, “I’ll say this: They showed Taylor at the game. You don’t see an entire home team fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors. Just shows you how amazing that girl is. They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes.”

Then Kelce lightly touched on the critics: “There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing. But for the most part, everyone was fucking screaming their tail off for her. And I was trying to keep it cool: I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards, don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man. So shoutout to the Patriots, New England. She’s on record saying that that stadium is one of the funnest that she’s played at so for them to show her is just them showing her some love, so shoutout to the Patriots for doing that.“

Watch him discuss Taylor, his game, and more below. Whether or not you’re a fan, you’ll be impressed too:

