Travis Kelce Shares What He Said to Aaron Rodgers Before Sunday's Game: 'Told Him We Were All Hurting for Him'

The stars were out at the Kansas City Chiefs-New York Jets game on Sunday — including Aaron Rodgers.

On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis dished about what he told the injured Jets quarterback before the game.

“I just wanted to go up to him — I didn’t shoot him a text or anything like that — I just wanted to go up to him to tell him how excited everybody was and how bummed out we were that he got banged up and needed to get surgery,” Kelce, 33, said. “Watching Hard Knocks, it was electric to see what Aaron Rodgers was going to do with that team. And not to say that they're not gonna be great because he's not there, but I think that having Aaron there was gonna be that much more entertaining for the fans of the game like I am.”

The Chiefs tight end added, “But you just hate to see the great ones go down with injury, that’s for sure. I just went up to him and told him we were all hurting for him and hopefully he gets healthy quick.”

Rodgers, who tore his Achilles tendon in the early minutes of the season-opener last month, had surgery on his leg and was seen on crutches in his first return to the sidelines since the injury — which was something of a surprise to the brothers.

“It’s wild that he was at the game, walking around this soon after surgery,” Jason, 35, said about the iconic quarterback.

Travis then added that he wouldn’t be surprised if Rodgers returns sooner rather than later.

“I think he's fully on board with getting back,” Travis shared. “If they [the Jets] can find a way to make the playoffs, I’m pretty sure he’s fully on board with getting back by then.”

Travis then quickly shared that Rodgers' return plan was not something they covered in their pre-game chat — it's just his own speculation.

Travis added, “I didn’t talk to him about, that don’t f---ing hit me, media, with that. I know nothing.”



