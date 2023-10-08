Travis Kelce Shakes Off Possible Ankle Injury During Chiefs-Vikings Game

The tight end went to the locker room just before halftime for x-rays, but was able to come back out for the third quarter

Sports Center/X Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is shaking it off and playing through a possible ankle injury.

Just before halftime Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, slid on the field at Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium and turned his ankle at an awkward angle as his team faced the Minnesota Vikings. Kelce then limped off the field, slamming his helmet to the ground in anger.

After trying to stretch it out for a few moments, Kelce went to the locker room for x-rays during halftime.

He ran back on the field for the second half with his ankle taped up, and spent the Chiefs' next drive (which ended in a touchdown) running up and down the sidelines, checking on his ankle before returning later in the quarter.

And with 2:45 left in the third, Kelce showed he could play through the pain as he caught a pass just outside the end zone and brought it in for a touchdown.

Travis Kelce was visibly frustrated as he headed back to the locker room after an apparent foot injury.



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/IlH4FWYpGd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 8, 2023

Kelce dealt with other injury issues earlier in the season, and was forced to sit out Week 1 after hyperextending his knee and developing a bone bruise during the Chiefs' last practice before the start of the season. He made his season debut in Week 2 and has played each week since.

The last three weeks of the season have been newsy for the two-time Super Bowl champ — prior to the possible injury, Kelce has been the talk of the NFL amid his rumored romance with pop superstar Taylor Swift.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift

Swift, 33, watched his Sept. 24 game against the Chicago Bears alongside his mom, Donna Kelce, in Kelce's suite, before leaving with him after the win to celebrate with friends at a postgame party in Kansas City.

A week later, the "Anti-Hero" singer cheered him on alongside a throng of celebrity friends at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, as the Chiefs beat the New York Jets. She didn't appear to attend the Chiefs' game in Minnesota.

Elsa/Getty Images Taylor Swift

Kelce and Swift are "still just getting to know each other," a source told PEOPLE earlier this week, adding, "It's nothing too serious."

Though Kelce is spending time with Swift, "he’s focusing on football like he always has," the source says. "During the NFL season, his priority is the Chiefs, and it’s all about the team."

Kelce said during a press conference Friday that he's been "on top of the world" the last few weeks.

"As all the attention comes...it feels like I was on top of the world after the Super Bowl and right now I'm even more on top of the world."

