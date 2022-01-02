Travis Kelce set a NFL record Sunday and Tyreek Hill broke a Chiefs’ single-season mark

The result of Sunday’s game in Cincinnati wasn’t what the Chiefs were hoping for, but a pair of players reached important milestones.

Receiver Tyreek Hill had six receptions for 40 yards in the Chiefs’ 34-31 loss to the Bengals. The second of those catches — a 17-yard reception in the first quarter — was the 106th of the season for Hill. That set a Chiefs single-season record, breaking tight end Travis Kelce’s mark of 105 receptions, which was set last season.

Hill now has 110 receptions this season, which is far more than any wide receiver in Chiefs history. Jeremy Maclin is second with 87. Hill also had 87 receptions in 2018 and 2020.

While Kelce gave up a record, he picked up another.

In the first half, Kelce caught five passes, giving him 700 for his career. Kelce is only the seventh tight end in NFL history to reach 700 receptions. And he did it in 126 games, which was faster than any tight end in league history, as the Chiefs noted.

Kelce also had his 56th career touchdown catch, on a 3-yard reception in the first quarter. That tied Hill for the third-most in Chiefs history.

Kelce is second all-time in receptions in Chiefs’ history behind Tony Gonzalez (916).