Travis Kelce Scores Touchdown — Without Taylor Swift in the Stands — at Eagles vs. Chiefs Rematch

The tight end scored during the second quarter, giving the Chiefs' lead over the Eagles early on in the game

Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Eagles Rematch on Nov. 20, 2023.

Travis Kelce is scoring — even without his good luck charm in the stands!

Although Taylor Swift was absent from the Kansas City Chiefs player's game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday due to her concert in Brazil, the superstar athlete, 34, carried in an impressive touchdown to put his team up 13-7.

The tight end caught a four-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and ran the football into the end zone for six points, giving the Chiefs a lead over the Eagles during the second quarter.

Following the touchdown, Kelce celebrated on the sidelines by flexing his bicep before his teammate and fellow tight end, Noah Gray, ran up to him for a jocular head butting of their helmets. Mahomes also gave Kelce a quick handshake and was seen smiling before the two ran off field.

Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce celebrating his touchdown during Chiefs-Eagles rematch.

Kelce has played better when Swift is able to make it to his games, something that his brother, Jason Kelce, pointed out on a recent episode of their joint podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce (Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment).

The Eagles center, 35, said, “When T Swift is at the game, you are averaging 99 yards and when you are left with only your friends and remaining family there, you are at 46.5 yards a game.”

To that, Travis replied, "It's kind of hard for me to wrap my head around that sentence.”

This game serves as a rematch of the 2023 Super Bowl, which saw the tight end compete against his brother as the Chiefs beat the Eagles with a score of 38-35.

While that game also marked the first time that two siblings faced off in the Super Bowl, Travis shared in a bonus episode of their podcast that he was going into this game with a different mentality.



Cooper Neill/Getty Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks with Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona

"I really don't think about it as a Super Bowl rematch. I think of this as the Kansas City Chiefs vs the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023," he said. "Both teams are different than they were last year, no matter how similar they are, it's never the same. I think about it like — this doesn't have much bearing from what happened a year ago. Well, not even a year ago I guess at this point."

Before their game, their mom, Donna Kelce, spoke to PEOPLE exclusively about how she shows her support to both of her sons during the football season.

"I've never been in my own home cooking for Christmas or for holidays. It's just the life of being a mom for the NFL. It's always work so you have to kind of go where they are," she said.



Donna Kelce/Twitter Donna Kelce

A week before the big game, Travis was spotted in Buenos Aires, Argentina, watching one of Swift's international performances during his bye week. While fans hoped to see Swift at Monday's game, the singer remained in Brazil after her Saturday concert had to be rescheduled.

Swift announced over the weekend that the show was rescheduled as a result of the "extreme temperatures in Rio." The decision was announced a day after an attendee died ahead of Swift's Friday concert.

"I'm writing this from my dressing room in the stadium. The decision has been made to postpone tonight's show due to the extreme temperatures in Rio. The safety and well being of my fans, fellow performers and crew has to and will always come first," she shared to her Instagram Story in a hand-written note Saturday.

