Travis Kelce Scores First Touchdown in Chiefs-Ravens Game as Taylor Swift Cheers Him on

Michael Owens/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Touchdown, Kelce!

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce scored the first touchdown of the game in the AFC Championship matchup as his team takes on the Ravens in Baltimore.

Kelce, 34, secured the first points of Sunday's game early in the first quarter off of a pass from superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The CBS Broadcast quickly panned the camera to Kelce's girlfriend, 12-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift, who sat in a suite at M&T Bank Stadium for the big game.

Swift, 34, was spotted celebrating her beau's touchdown in her suite alongside Kelce's close friends, as well as Brittany Mahomes and Keleigh Sperry.

The "Karma" singer's look for the Chiefs-Ravens game is reminding fans of her 2017-2018 Reputation-era style.

The Travis Kelce suite is going WILD pic.twitter.com/xYvxZnme70 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 28, 2024

Swift sported a black blazer over a red top paired with black pants and her signature red lipstick. Her hairstyle was reminiscent of the curls and bangs she rocked onstage during her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour.

Kara Durrette/Getty Taylor Swift arrives before an NFL AFC Championship football game

Meanwhile, Kelce was spotted landing in Baltimore on Saturday in an all-black look and a chain necklace similar to the one the “End Game” singer wore on her Reputation album cover in 2017.

Swift's support for her NFL star beau in Baltimore comes one week after the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills. The matchup was extra exciting for Chiefs fans, as Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the record for most playoff touchdowns by a duo, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

It was also extra special for "Traylor" fans as Kelce set the internet ablaze when he formed a heart with his hands after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter in a nod to his superstar girlfriend, whose signature "heart hands" gesture is a staple of her live shows.



Al Bello/Getty Travis Kelce

He addressed the move on Wednesday's episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, telling older brother Jason Kelce that he was inspired to bring some added positivity to the sport.



"Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby," Travis said. "Always got to spread that love, baby."



If the Chiefs win in Baltimore, they'll return to the Super Bowl in hopes of consecutive NFL Championships for Kansas City.

