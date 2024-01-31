Travis Kelce Says He ‘Might Have to Bring Out All the Bells and Whistles’ for His Super Bowl Game-Day Look

The tight end teased what’s to come from his ‘killa’ fashion as he and the Chiefs prepare for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce doesn’t know what he’s wearing for pregame ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl yet, but he's got something big planned.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, is known to rock a “killa” look off the field, so it’s no surprise that he plans to go all out with his style to commemorate the occasion.

"I’ve got a few different things that I’ve got in the closet that I might pull out,” Kelce said on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. “But you already know, man, we’re in Vegas, baby, the lights are on.”

He added that his game-day wardrobe might have a little Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley flair to it because he’s ready to go the extra mile. “I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

But, we also think he might rock an off-duty 'fit inspired by his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Kelce has worn a couple of looks inspired by Swift, such as the edgy Reputation-coded getup he wore ahead of the AFC Championship game and the denim KidSuper Studio set, cheekily renamed "1989" after he wore it. Coincidence? We think not.

So maybe we’ll see the Ohio native decked out in another look channeling another one of her iconic eras. We hope it's Red because it can’t get more fitting than that!

Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift cozy up as the Chiefs win game ahead of the Super Bowl

On Jan. 11, Kelce and the Chiefs will play against the San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium.

While all eyes will be on the players as they go head to head for the Vince Lombardi Trophy, there’s also going be a lot of attention on the looks coming from both teams’ wives and girlfriends, including Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo, Kristin Juszczyk and potentially the Midnights singer (that is if she can make it in time from her Eras Tour stop all the way in Tokyo the day before).

Brittany Mahomes/Instagram Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes rock custom Chiefs jackets by Kristin Juszczyk

That's because each game this football season has turned into a full-blown fashion event with all the WAGS arriving in their chicest NFL swag.

Kristin, a fashion designer and the wife of 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, even scored a licensing deal with the NFL from going viral after Swift and Mahomes wore their custom Chiefs coats to the Jan. 13 game, meaning we might see her work on full display on the big day too.

