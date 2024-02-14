Travis Kelce Says He Feels Like a ‘Trainwreck’ After Winning and Celebrating 2024 Super Bowl

“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said

Travis Kelce played four quarters and overtime at the 2024 Super Bowl — and he’s feeling every bit of it.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, shared on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason Kelce that he was sporting some pain following the big game, which saw the Chiefs take the Super Bowl title in overtime against the San Francisco 49ers.

“I feel like I just got in a trainwreck, man,” Travis said after Jason asked him how he felt post-game. “That was a physical game, man.”

“That was a physical post-game too!,” Jason, 36, joked, referring to videos of Travis celebrating and dancing with girlfriend Taylor Swift and his team after the game in Las Vegas.

Despite nursing some aches, Travis noted that he wouldn’t have done it any other way because his team ultimately won their third Super Bowl title.

“That was five quarters of hard-nose football, and it was worth every single discomfort and pain I woke up to today,” Travis said. “[I] just couldn't be happier for the guys, man.”

“We really rallied together for five quarters, man,” he added. “For the second half of the season we really just decided to lock in and put in that extra work man and it paid off baby. Nothing better.”

Jason also noted that Travis helped rally his team the night before the big game by giving an inspiring speech to them about playing their best.

“Basically my message was we got the formula, man. We figured it out,” the NFL player said. “We know when we play our best: when we come out and play physical, set the tone and finish the game, in control of the pace and into the tempo.”

“I just wanted to come out of that meeting knowing that everyone has my best interest and my passion,” Travis continued. “And just, if you can feed off of that, feed off of that baby and let's go out here play for each other man.”

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 28, also shared what was running through his head after he threw the ball to Mecole Hardman for a winning touchdown during the game in an interview with Good Morning America earlier this week.

“It was just all emotion, all emotion, man,” he said. “I was running and I didn’t know where to go and I had to lay down somewhere, so I did a tumble on the ground. It’s a moment that I’ll never forget.”

The NFL player told GMA hosts that he does not intend to let their three Super Bowl wins stop him and his team from achieving more.

“I mean obviously we’ve had a great start and a great run, and we’ve done a lot of great things, but we’ve got a long ways to go,” Mahomes said. “And so I think if I have the mindset to continue to get better every single day I’m playing.”



