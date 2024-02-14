Travis Kelce Says His Custom 2024 Super Bowl Suit 'Fit Like a Glove': 'Looking Like a Black Disco Ball'

In a post-Super Bowl episode of the ‘New Heights’ podcast, the Kelce brothers break down Travis’ sparkly Amiri look

Patrick Regan/Instagram Travis Kelce shares new details of his pregame 2024 Super Bowl outfit

Before Travis Kelce stepped onto the field at Allegiant Stadium for the 2024 Super Bowl, he was already making headlines for his pre-game fit.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, delivered on his promise to bring a big look to Las Vegas — and it also happened to be a high-fashion collaboration. Kelce teamed with designer Mike Amiri on a sparkly black suit that gave us modern day Elvis Presley vibes.

“Looks like you were inspired by the Vegas backdrop,” Jason Kelce, 36, said of his brother’s outfit on a new episode of their New Heights podcast released Feb. 14.

The Philadelphia Eagles center has a point, considering Travis opted for a sequined all-black Amiri suit teamed with a coordinating black T-shirt, pointed-toe boots and large bag.

Patrick Regan/Instagram Travis Kelce's barber shared new photo of the tight end's Super Bowl look

Before the Feb. 11 match against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas, Travis did tease that his style would have a touch of Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley flair on The Pat McAfee Show.

On the podcast, Travis went on to explain how the look came to be. “When it came down to doing the Super Bowl ‘fit, I really didn’t want to put too much thought into it. I met Mike in Vegas actually before, over the summer. It made all the sense in the world,” he said, noting that he wanted to choose an American designer, such as Amiri who is Los Angeles-born.

Of the designer, the NFL star added: “He’s one of the best out there right now and sure enough I got him all the sizes, he made it easy on me.”



Travis had no problem slipping into the custom design. “It fit like a glove baby and it worked. It was comfortable, too. He had me looking like a black disco ball walking into the disco. Vegas baby.”

Jason, who attended the game with wife Kylie Kelce in red-and-yellow overalls, was particularly taken away by the quality of Amiri’s clothes. “Snazzed up Johnny Cash,” is how he described his brother.

Danny Mahoney

But he wasn’t the only one who was impressed by Travis’ style.

After the Chiefs scored another Vince Lombardi Trophy (the fourth Super Bowl win within the team’s history), Travis and girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, partied the night away at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas, with the “Karma” singer rocking half of her boyfriend’s suit.

Photos of the pair arriving to the celebratory blowout show the 14-time Grammy winner wearing Travis’ blazer with her all-black look — a Dion Lee crochet corset, $695 crystal-slit jeans from AREA and boots with “87” (Travis’ jersey number) emblazoned on them.

The whole ensemble paired well with all the other pop star's “87”-inspired accessories, including the bespoke #87 Judith Leiber football-shaped crystal purse pulled from the same brand Hunt sourced her nearly $5,000 birthday gift: a microphone-shaped bag.

