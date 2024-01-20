Travis Kelce Says Brother Jason ‘Still Got Some Football Left’ amid Retirement Speculation

"It came out that he retired, and he really didn't say any of that," Travis told reporters during a press conference on Friday

John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrates with brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (R) after winning Super Bowl LVII 38-35 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, on Sunday, February 12, 2023

Don't call Jason Kelce retired just yet!

His brother Travis Kelce has spoken out days after reports surfaced indicating that the football center, 36, is stepping away from playing football following the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"It came out that he retired, and he really didn't say any of that," Travis, 34, told reporters during a press conference on Friday.

"The end of that game, I think everybody kind of felt for him, knowing that he has been thinking about it a lot over the past couple of years. The documentary shows that. You don't need to go around and ask anybody," he continued.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "It's been cool to see everybody appreciate who he's been over the years this past week, but I think the big guy still got some football left if he wants it." During his own conversation with reporters on Wednesday, Jason noted that his retirement from the NFL is still uncertain.

"I don't know, that's one of the beautiful things about the off-season, it's unscheduled. So, you know, obviously, my brother's still in the playoffs. I don't get to watch him play very often, maybe I'll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week," Jason said.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs hugs Jason Kelce #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023

Jason noted on the most recent episode of his New Heights podcast that he is "not trying to be dramatic" about his decision or drag things on.

"I just don't think you're in a position after a game like that to really, you know, make that decision. I just don't," he said. "There's too much emotion in the moment. There's too much going down in the moment to really fully grasp that decision."

If Jason decides to retire, fans can expect to have an official announcement from the NFL star himself.

"I think when it's time to officially announce what's happening in the future, it will be done in a way that will be definitive. With respect to individuals who have meant a lot for me and what has led to the career I've had," Jason said on the podcast.

Perry Knotts via AP Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024

Jason and Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, recently told PEOPLE that watching her sons become stars since facing each other at the LVII Super Bowl in February 2023 has been a great experience. "It's been really surreal and it's been a fun ride to be on," she told PEOPLE exclusively.

