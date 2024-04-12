Travis Kelce receives his University of Cincinnati diploma, chugs a beer on stage

Travis Kelce had a plan for his long-awaited graduation ceremony. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Kelce brothers had graduated from the University of Cincinnati but hadn't been able to celebrate that accomplishment at a commencement ceremony.

And the Kelce brothers like a good celebration.

Jason and Travis Kelce held an event at UC's Fifth Third Arena for their "New Heights" podcast on Thursday. And at the end they received the diplomas they had already earned years ago. Travis honored the occasion as only the Kansas City Chiefs tight end can.

He shook the hand of UC's president, Dr. Neville Pinto, and then slammed a can of beer on the stage while the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right" — a song that has become an anthem for Kelce and the Chiefs during their dynasty — played in the arena. Then Kelce spiked the mostly empty can like a football and took his diploma. Of course.

Dan Hoard, the radio voice of the Cincinnati Bengals and the University of Cincinnati football and basketball teams, chronicled the unique graduation celebration.

A surprise commencement we’ll never forget. Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up those diplomas! 🤣 #Bearcats | @newheightshow pic.twitter.com/JyVUuH6UhV — Cincinnati Bearcats (@GoBEARCATS) April 12, 2024

According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Travis Kelce finished his remaining credit hours to complete an interdisciplinary studies degree in 2022. Jason Kelce, the recently retired Philadelphia Eagles center, completed a degree in marketing but was unable to go through his normal commencement ceremony, according to the Enquirer.

The Kelce brothers' fame has exploded in the past year. A big part of that is Travis Kelce dating pop superstar Taylor Swift, and the mainstream attention that went along with it. The Kelces' "New Heights" podcast has been very popular. Jason Kelce is a legend in Philadelphia for his great career at center with the Eagles, and Travis has helped the Chiefs win three of the last four Super Bowls. For those who didn't know Jason Kelce that well, his shirtless antics cheering on Travis and the Chiefs from a suite with Swift at a Buffalo Bills home playoff game this past January drew in some new fans.

The Kelces are also legends at the University of Cincinnati — even more legendary after Travis Kelce's beer chugging on stage as he got his diploma.