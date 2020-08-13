Travis Kelce ready to help Chiefs navigate NFL villain role — and could set himself up for Kittle-esque payday in doing so

The Kansas City Chiefs have been riding high since their Super Bowl victory in February, and let’s just say they haven’t been shy about expressing their excitement.

The night of their 31-20 triumph over San Francisco, defensive tackle Chris Jones guaranteed a Chiefs dynasty, a refrain he’s repeated many times since then. Recently, wide receiver Tyreek Hill mused that the Chiefs are chasing Michael Jordan, going for seven rings.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently noted he’s “not big on” that type of talk, though he appreciates their confidence. Patrick Mahomes recently said the bravado is fine, provided they keep putting in the work necessary to back it up.

And on Wednesday, another team captain — tight end Travis Kelce — co-signed on Mahomes’ sentiments.

“As long as guys are working, and we’re not being out of control in the media, I don't think there’s anything wrong with it,” Kelce told Yahoo Sports. “And yeah, we were a little excited after the Super Bowl as we understood how many guys were coming back, the fact that our coaches and everybody were motivated to do this thing again.”

Yet Kelce has noticed that when you win a Super Bowl, some things change. Not only are individual players’ legacies altered (his own included, we’ll get to that later), but public perception does too ... especially if you win multiple titles. At some point, like the New England Patriots did, you become the villains as other fanbases grow tired of watching you win and thwarting their own teams’ hopes. Kelce acknowledged this, but noted that the Chiefs’ playing style may shield them from this reality for a while.

Travis Kelce (center, with WWE championship belt) and the Chiefs are a confident team heading into the 2020 season. This may ultimately cast them as NFL villains, but Kelce says they're ready for the challenge. (Photo by Kyle Rivas/Getty Images)

“I think right now, everybody enjoys watching us play because of how much excitement we bring and how much …. I want to say class, but we’re starting to speak out a little bit more so I don’t wanna take back my words here after this year when we start rolling and everyone’s sky high talking about how good we are,” Kelce joked.

“But no, I think we’ve definitely done it in a respectable manner and gone out there and played the game, having fun, man. You see the energy, you see how much we appreciate each other on this team and it’s contagious, it’s infectious when you see it. And I think if we stay on that track man, we’re gonna keep reeling fans in and getting everybody on the bandwagon for sure.”

The bandwagon is pretty full now, with several Chiefs seeing their individual brands improve after the Super Bowl victory. That includes Kelce, who is not only being noticed more when he goes out — “[The notoriety] has definitely gone up, that’s just what the Super Bowl does for you,” he said — but also used it to to score a partnership with EA Sports as a pitchman for Madden 21, which will be released August 25.

“It’s a game that I used in college and my early years in the league to actually help me read coverages, help me figure out and feel confident in what I’m doing out on the field,” Kelce said.

And as a long-time “Madden” gamer, Kelce was happy to make media rounds on behalf of the franchise on Wednesday, pitching the game’s newest mode, “The Yard,” which reminds him of his days playing football outside with his friends as a kid.

“Just good old flag football, basically — 7-on-7, 6-on-6 games in the backyard,” Kelce said. “And you meet up as your own avatar, your own custom player, you can swag them out however you want, pick the skill set you want your player to have and obviously, with the more wins and more points you score, the more opportunity you have to swag your player out even more, getting new items, whether it’s a decal for the helmet, whether it’s a backplate message, a new jersey, new cleats, whatever it is man, you can swag your dude out to the max, as well as increase his skill. It’s cool.”

