Travis Kelce Reacts to Taylor Swift Changing 'Karma' Lyrics to Reference Him During Her Eras Tour Show

The Kansas City Chiefs had several other sweet moments during the Swift's Argentina Eras Tour show on Saturday

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty, Leon Bennett/Getty Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce was spotted enjoying plenty of sweet moments during Taylor Swift's Eras tour show —but one in particular saw him looking very surprised!

Kelce, 34, had a moment of shock during the night after the singer, 33, referred to him in a lyric change to her song “Karma” in concert at Buenos Aires’ Estadio River Plate in Argentina on Saturday.

The NFL player's reaction was caught on film as he watched the singer perform during the Latin leg of the Eras Tour, after flying in from the U.S. on Friday.

In footage posted by a concertgoer, Kelce watched Swift perform “Karma” while he stood next to her dad, Scott Kingsley Swift, in the VIP tent.

Swift then switched up the lyrics to the song, singing, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” causing Kelce to flash a big grin as the "Blank Space" singer's dad also reacted with excitement, tapping the NFL player on the shoulder and lifting his arms up in celebration.

Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic Kelce attended Swift's Argentina show on Saturday night

Related: Taylor Swift Runs into Travis Kelce’s Arms, Plants a Kiss After Argentina Show

Kelce then put his hands over his head in shock as fans cheered, before raising his hands and bobbing them along to the song.

In another clip posted by a fan taken moments later, Swift looked fondly at Kelce from onstage as he blew her a kiss and waved at her at the end of the song. Swift later returned the gesture more directly when she ran backstage into the arms of Kelce, who went there to greet her after the show, and planted a kiss on him.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Swift referred to Kelce as she changed the lyrics to "Karma" during the show

During the concert, Kelce continued to show his support for Swift as he was filmed holding up a sign that read, “WE WILL STAY,” as she sang her track “The Archer,” which includes the lyrics, “I've been the archer / I've been the prey / Who could ever leave me, darling? / But who could stay?” from her song

In another video taken during the show, the NFL star — who is clearly a Swiftie — was also seen singing and dancing along to Swift’s song “Blank Space” as she performed.

Story continues

Kelce also showed love to fans during the night. At one point, the tight end was filmed by a concertgoer making a heart sign with his hands while being led through the crowd.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Kelce had a surprised reaction to the Swift's lyric change

Related: Taylor Swift Performs Romantic Song 'Labyrinth' About 'Falling in Love Again' at Argentina Eras Tour Stop

Kelce’s appearance at Swift’s show comes after the pair spent a date night in Buenos Aires on Friday, after the tight end was spotted arriving in the South American country the same day.

Their dinner — which took place after Swift's show on Friday was postponed until Sunday due to bad weather — was held in a private room at Elena restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel Buenos Aires.

Kelce was "beaming" during the evening, and he and Swift "looked so cute on their low-key date night,” a source told PEOPLE.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Swift kissed Kelce backstage at the end of her show on Saturday

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"They also left holding hands … and the crowd in the restaurant briefly cheered as they walked out," the insider added.

Kelce had previously hinted to his brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce this week that he would be joining Swift in Argentina.

The pair’s union in South America comes after Swift was seen first attending a Kansas City Chiefs game in Missouri on Sept. 24. A source then told PEOPLE in late October that the pair’s romance was becoming "more serious."







For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.