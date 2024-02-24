Travis Kelce Pulled a Scott Swift and Handed Out Guitar Picks at Taylor's Concert

The job is usually reserved for the pop star's dad.

Travis Kelce is officially the king of every Swiftie's heart. On Friday, the NFL star shared a special moment with Taylor Swift fans during her Eras Tour concert in Sydney while also proving himself worthy as an integral member of the pop star's team.



Taking over Taylor's dad Scott Swift's job during the show at Accor Stadium, Travis was seen handing out Swift-branded guitar picks to fans on more than one occasion. In a video shared to TikTok, Kelce was spotted standing in the VIP tent with his pal Ross Travis when a Swiftie threw him a friendship bracelet. In return, he dug into his pocket and tossed a guitar pick.

he went to scott swift’s school of throwing guitar picks pic.twitter.com/3C9U7Gcmag — ver🪩nica⸆⸉ (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) February 23, 2024

Meanwhile, another clip showed him approaching a group of concertgoers during Swift's "folklore" set and surprising them with a handful of picks. "Travis just gave them guitar picks…….he has been promoted……oh Oh its SERIOUS serious," a Swift fan account captioned the video on X.

travis just gave them guitar picks…….he has been promoted……oh Oh its SERIOUS serious oh pic.twitter.com/CzstUhPnfT — hayl ⸆⸉ 🪩💌 (@inmydream1and) February 23, 2024

Taylor's dad, in case you were wondering, was relegated to handing out sandwiches.

he gave all his guitar picks to travis and didn’t know what to do with himself https://t.co/U6l8SYR9S9 — jen (@newyorknoshoes) February 23, 2024

Kelce's time in Sydney was short but sweet. Hours after touching down in Australia, Travis and Taylor had a cute date at the zoo before attending the singer's concert the next day. "Taylor and Travis are both super busy right now, but they are trying their best to prioritize each other and their relationship," a source told Entertainment Tonight about Travis's trip Down Under.



They added, "Travis is very into Taylor and wanted to be there to support her during her shows in Australia. He’s grateful that she showed up for him during a very hectic time in her career and made it a point to do the same for her. They’re making a joint effort to make things work."

