Travis Kelce Poses with 2 Young Taylor Swift Fans During Visit to His Home State of Ohio

The NFL star has been enjoying some downtime after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win in February

Will Heath/NBC via Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is spreading joy to young Swifties in his home state!

A proud grandmother posted a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, posing with her two granddaughters in a Cleveland-area restaurant in Ohio on Saturday.

"My two older grandgirls, who happen to be Swifties...got to meet this guy today when he randomly walked into the Valley View Yours Truly for lunch!" the woman wrote in her tweet. "They were thrilled! Said you couldn't be nicer @tkelce — welcome back to CLE!"

David Eulitt/Getty Images Travis Kelce in December 2023

Kelce wore all black as he posed behind the two young girls, smiling widely and wearing a baseball cap on his head. The athlete is a native of Cleveland Heights, a suburb of Cleveland.

He and his girlfriend Taylor Swift have been hanging out together in Los Angeles while the "Paper Rings" singer is on a break from her wildly successful Eras Tour. Before the tour pause, Kelce traveled to see Swift perform shows in Australia and Singapore.

A source recently told PEOPLE the pair's relationship is still going strong amid Swift's break.

"They are spending time in Los Angeles together," the insider said. "They're still very happy."

Patrick Smith/Getty Kelce and Swift

The source also said that Kelce and Swift are "so cute together." The couple recently enjoyed a date night at the members-only West Hollywood hotspot the Bird Streets Club.



Kelce's return to Ohio comes after he had fun celebrating the Chiefs' Feb. 11 Super Bowl 2024 win.

"Travis has been hanging out with friends and is having a good time just relaxing in L.A.," the source told PEOPLE of the athlete's post-season.

After the Oscars on March 10, Kelce and the "Love Story" singer attended Gucci's annual event known as "The Party," held at talent manager Guy Oseary's home.

