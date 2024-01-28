Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Get Rivalry Going with Ravens Kicker in Warmup Feud

The Chiefs and Ravens are competing for a spot in the 2024 Super Bowl, which takes place on Feb. 11 in Las Vegas

Travis Kelce has his eyes on the prize.

Just before kickoff of the AFC Championship game in Baltimore on Sunday, the Chiefs tight end, 34, was spotted on the field for warmups with quarterback Patrick Mahomes, right near Ravens kicker Justin Tucker who had set up on the Chiefs side of the field.

NFL Network correspondent James Palmer shared a video of the scene on X (formerly Twitter) and reported that Kelce "told" Tucker that he "needed to move" so that Mahomes could warm up.

Tucker didn't, "so Kelce kicked his ball away and threw his helmet," Palmer said.

After that, Mahomes and Tucker were apparently "going at it" during warmups. "Mahomes keeps kicking Tucker's holder away," Palmer wrote in a post.

Shortly after, several users on the app pointed out that Tucker was on the Chiefs side of the field during the tense pre-game moment.

Patrick Mahomes and Justin Tucker going at it pregame 😂. Mahomes keeps kicking Tuckers holder away. pic.twitter.com/KeqhYyle4t — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2024

Sports writer Al Scott replied to Palmer's post, writing, "There’s absolutely zero reason Tucker needed to do his stretches right there. I’m not sure why people are acting like he’s a victim."

Another user wrote, "I mean yeah if my quarterback is right there you’re gonna have to move. You’re not gonna sit directly in front of him and stretch. Nah. This is mind games both ways. Tucker knows what he’s doing."

A handful of posts defended Tucker as the game is being played at the Ravens' stadium. "It’s his home field he can do whatever he wants," one fan wrote.

Swifties have joined in on the discourse, as one account dedicated to discussing Kelce's girlfriend, Taylor Swift, joked, "Siri play You Need to Calm Down by Taylor Swift," when the video of Kelce and Tucker made the rounds on social media.

Swift, 34, arrived at M&T Bank Stadium with Brittany Mahomes and gal pal Keleigh Sperry.

On Friday, Kelce answered questions about his rising fame during a Chiefs press conference and shared that he and Swift have discussed the public attention on their romance.

David Eulitt/Getty Images; Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

In response to a reporter who specifically asked Kelce if the topic has come up with Swift, the tight end said he and Swift have "talked about" managing privacy. "As long as we’re happy, we can't listen to anything that's outside noise," Kelce said. "That's all that matters."

"I brought this upon myself, and I do enjoy having fun with it all, and the biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building," Kelce told reporters during Friday's presser.

Kelce continued to point out all of the "outside noise" from the media and fans, and said it's challenging "dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things" as he gets criticism for having a very public romance during a busy NFL season.

Kelce said he'd "be silly" not to acknowledge the increased attention on him over the last year. "I think the Super Bowl helped that, and obviously how I live my off-field life, definitely helps out," he said, referring to the infamous 2023 "Kelce Bowl" matchup between his Chiefs and his brother, Jason Kelce's Philadelphia Eagles, which his side won.

If the Chiefs win their matchup against the Ravens, they'll advance to the 2024 Super Bowl and compete for back-to-back championships. The Super Bowl takes place on Sunday, Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.



