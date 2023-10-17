Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Invest in F1 Alpine Racing Team: 'Dream Come True'

"We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary," Kelce said of the investment on Tuesday

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes attend the Netflix Premiere of "Quarterback"

Kansas City Chiefs stars Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are taking their talents to the race track.

On Tuesday, Otro Capital announced Kelce, 34, and Mahomes, 28, as the lead investors in an ownership group that secured a $218 million investment into a Formula 1 team, Alpine Racing.

The Super Bowl champions join four-time golf champion Rory McIlroy and Olympic boxing gold medalist Anthony Joshua in the ownership group, alongside Kelce's management company, A&A Management.

In a statement, Kelce said the partnership with his teammate Mahomes and "world-class" private equity firm Otro Capital is a "dream come true" at this stage of his career.

"We are embracing this opportunity to be a part of something extraordinary, and we look forward to contributing our passion and commitment to this incredible team," Kelce said.

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes said he's "excited" about the investment and teaming up with Kelce for the new venture. "I am thrilled to join forces with my friend Travis Kelce and this group of investors led by Otro Capital to support the world-class Alpine Racing Team."

Mahomes added, "As athletes, we understand the importance of teamwork, dedication, and the pursuit of excellence. We see these same qualities in Alpine Racing and are excited to be a part of their journey to further success.”



Kelce and Mahomes won two Super Bowls together with the Kansas City Chiefs. The quarterback and tight end have become close friends since they started playing together in the NFL in 2017.

Last year, Mahomes told PEOPLE that Kelce is "just the life of the party," in an interview about their close friendship.

"He makes every single person feel like they're the most important person in the world. He has that natural gift to really embrace and show love to everybody," Mahomes added of Kelce.

Steve Granitz/Getty Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

At the time, Kelce told PEOPLE he "can't even put it into words" the impact Mahomes has had on him, and marvels at "how much work we put in together and how much fun we have together."

For Kelce, being able to extend that affinity onto the field is priceless. "To go put our entire goals, dreams, aspirations out there and bleed for every single person on this team," he said, "is a fun experience."

Now, the two will have the opportunity to explore new aspirations as investors in the Formula 1 team.



