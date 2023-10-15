Travis Kelce Makes Surprise Appearance in “SNL” Sketch About Him and Taylor Swift

The Kansas City Chief tight end’s rumored romance with the pop superstar was the subject of a comedy bit on the season 49 premiere

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken their rumored relationship to Saturday Night Live.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chief tight end’s widely-speculated romance was the subject of the first skit of the night on the season 49 premiere, as several cast members played NFL broadcasters that not-so-secretly revealed themselves to be Swifties.

Sitting on the Fox NFL Sunday panel was Kenan Thompson as Curt Menefee, Mikey Day as Howie Long, James Austin Johnson as Jimmy Johnson, Devon Walker as Michael Strahan and Molly Kearney as Terry Bradshaw.

They initially poked fun at Swifties, with Day’s Long saying that “this is a show about football. It’s a sport. Ask your dad.”

“Let’s get into the game and stop yapping about Taylor and her little boyfriend,” Thompson’s Menefee added.

But that’s when the debate started about whether Travis is actually Swift’s boyfriend, with Day’s Long saying, “Hold on there, no one said boyfriend. Let’s not jump to conclusions here.”

“They're hanging up. They're taking their time and I think that's great,” Johnson’s Johnson said.

Kearney’s Bradshaw, however, thought that “they’re official” since Swift was seen “in the luxury box hanging with Mama Kelce, knocking back cocktails with Deadpool.”

“Hey, I’m just glad it’s not Matty Healy,” Johnson jokingly said about one of Swift’s former flames, which elicited an audible hiss from Day’s Long.

“Whatever it is, I want to say to Travis Kelce, from one Super Bowl champion to another, this is a way bigger deal than the Super Bowl,” Walker’s Strahan emphasized. “You cannot mess this up. This is very, very delicate!”

“Come on, it’s so early. You're treating it like it’s Joe [Alwyn] all over again,” Johnson’s Johnson said of another of Swift’s exes. “That won’t end well. Didn’t you listen to Karma?”

Day’s Long then clarified that Swift's song “Karma” is not about Alwyn, as “not everything has to be about Joe.” But Johnson’s Johnson hilariously argued, “It was a formative relationship!”

Thompson’s Menefee tried to turn their attention back to the game, but their sideline reporter played by a pink-clad Pete Davidson was “devastated” that Swift was “nowhere to be seen” at MetLife Stadium, where she was to support Kelce in the Chief's game against the Jets on Oct. 1.

The NFL's in their Swiftie era #SNLPremiere pic.twitter.com/DZ1F1bomol — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2023

“Starting to wonder why I’m even here,” Davidson’s Kenny Ditullio joked about the rumor that the 33-year-old singer-songwriter would be at the New York Jets’ home game against the Philadelphia Eagles to support Kelce’s brother Jason.

Davidson’s Ditullio then analyzed a photo of Swift with Donna Kelce at the first Chiefs game Swift attended on Sept. 24. He noted how Swift’s eyes and thumbs-up meant that “It’s a love story,” a lyric to Swift’s 2008 hit “Love Story.”

The broadcasters then argued about who is the bigger Swfitie, comparing their friendship bracelets from the Eras Tour shows and which surprise songs they heard.

After they sing 2014 track “Bad Blood” following an accidental reference to the song, Thompson’s Menefee turns it over to another broadcaster: “We are going to speak with someone who actually wants to talk about football.”

That’s when none other than Kelce, 34, briefly appears on screen as if he is reporting from the sidelines.

Swift also made a surprise appearance on the show when she introduced musical guest Ice Spice's second performance. Before then, the pair were seen holding hands while out to dinner at Nobu in New York City, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

Rumors of Swift and Kelce’s relationship began after Swift was seen sitting with the pro athlete’s mother at the Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears on Sept. 24.

She also attended the Chiefs’ game against the Jets on Oct. 1 with pals Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman and more.

Most recently, the Grammy winner reunited with Donna at the Chiefs’ matchup against the Denver Broncos on Thursday, where she was also seen chatting with Travis' dad, Ed Kelce.

After she attended her first Chiefs game on Sept. 24, a source told PEOPLE that Swift and Kelce are “having fun” but are still in the "super, super early days" of "getting to know one another,” adding that it’s “nothing too serious.”

"They're just hanging out, and there's no pressure," the insider shared.

A second insider clarified that “it’s more of a hanging out situation than dating” between the pair.



