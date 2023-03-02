Travis Kelce Will Have 'Lots of Surprises' and 'Familiar Faces' on Hand When He Hosts SNL : Source

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs warms up before a game against the Los Angeles Rams

Travis Kelce, the tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs and 2023 Super Bowl champion, is set to host Saturday Night Live this weekend, and there will be a lot of surprises in store.

According to a source, Kelce is "super pumped and super excited" about his upcoming appearance.

"There's going to be lots of surprises with lots of familiar faces," the insider tells PEOPLE. "Everything's been going very well."

Kelce first announced he would host the March 4 episode during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, revealing that he was a huge fan of former SNL greats like Chris Farley, Will Ferrell and Jimmy Fallon himself.

"I used to watch Saturday Night Live with my mother, and it's an absolute honor and a privilege to be hosting SNL [on] March 4," Kelce said, before adding, "I am so nervous for that, oh my gosh."

Kelce's appearance on SNL comes just a few weeks after his team beat the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

During the game, Kelce faced off against his older brother Jason Kelce, who plays for the Eagles. After the game, the brothers embraced on the field, and the NFL released audio of their emotional exchange.

"Come here," Jason, 35, said to his younger brother. "Good job, Travis. Congratulations."

"I love you, big guy," Travis responded.

"I love you, too. Good job," Jason said. "Go celebrate."

On their New Heights podcast, the Kelce brothers discussed the experience of playing against each other in the Super Bowl. Travis became emotional when he talked about their mother, Donna Kelce.

Throughout the conversation, both brothers expressed their admiration and love for their parents, with Travis noting that his mother "shined the whole time" during the Super Bowl.

Kelce is no stranger to the spotlight, having displayed his musical talents on Fallon's show with a rendition of the Beastie Boys' "Fight For Your Right."

He will have another chance to showcase his skills as he hosts SNL with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.