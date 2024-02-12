Travis Kelce Kisses Taylor Swift on the Field After 2024 Super Bowl Win

The Grammy winner and Super Bowl champ shared a kiss on the field

CBS Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce winning 2024 Super Bowl

Travis Kelce just sealed his 2024 Super Bowl win with a kiss from Taylor Swift!

After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers with a score of 25-22 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas to nab the Vince Lombardi trophy and win their third Super Bowl in five seasons, Kelce, 34, found Swift on the field and kissed her repeatedly, embracing and holding each other as they celebrated the win.

Kelce and Swift first sparked dating rumors in September 2023, when the "Cruel Summer" singer attended her first Chiefs game. But now, at her 13th appearance at a Chiefs' games, the singer celebrated the win with some PDA.

She was seen telling Kelce that the game was "unbelievable," as he earned his third ring.

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Right after their win, Kelce, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid celebrated with a few short speeches.

Kelce shouted to the stadium, "Chiefs Kingdom ... how about a little Viva Las Vegas . . . viva Las Vegas...."

"The goal [has] always been to get three," said Kelce. "Believe it baby, we're gonna be here next year."

"Family forever, I can't be more proud of you guys," he added.

CBS Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce winning 2024 Super Bowl

Early in the fourth, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy connected with wide receiver Jauan Jennings for a touchdown but kicker Jake Moody's extra point was blocked, making the score 16-13.

Kansas City then kicked a field goal, tying the game at 16 with less than 5 minutes left.

With less than 2 minutes to go, Moody kicked a 53-yard field goal to give the 49ers the edge at 19-16.

But the Chiefs came back to make a field goal in the waning seconds of regulation to tie the game at 19 and send it to overtime.

At times, both two-time Super Bowl MVP Mahomes and second-year signal-caller Purdy struggled against fierce defenses.

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce

Related: Taylor Swift's Dad Scott Rocks Kansas City Chiefs Gear as He Cheers on Travis Kelce at Super Bowl 2024

Story continues

After the game, the NFL tweeted in celebration of the Kansas City team and shared a sweet snapshot of the couple smooching on the field. "The Super Bowl smooch hits different," shared the league.



The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

The superstar singer-songwriter arrived on Sunday with her mom Andrea Swift, and dad Scott Swift, alongside her group of gal pals.

Kelce's parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce are among the NFL star's loved ones cheering him on in Las Vegas with the Swifts.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Super Bowl is her 13th Chiefs game — her favorite number. With her in attendance, the Chiefs have won nine games. After the Chiefs-Ravens, Travis and Taylor celebrated on the field with a hug and a kiss.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.