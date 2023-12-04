Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs Lose with Taylor Swift in Attendance for the First Time

Swift was in the stands to support her tight end boyfriend

Michael Owens/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty Travis Kelce; Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated for the first time with Taylor Swift in attendance on Sunday night.

The NFL star, 34, and the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Green Bay Packers 27-19 while the beloved pop icon, 33, cheered in a stadium suite at Lambeau Field.

Kelce caught four passes for 81 yards during the matchup, but he couldn't reel in a fifth on the final play of the game when a Patrick Mahomes heave towards the endzone hoped to tie it up and force overtime.

Swift sat in the suite with Brittany Mahomes and Lyndsey Bell, the wife of fellow tight end Blake Bell, in the suite, who all wore nearly identical red teddy coats while cheering on their beaus.

But the "Blank Space" singer wasn't the only celeb in the stands: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles was also in attendance at the game, supporting her husband Jonathan Owens, who plays for the Packers. The seven-time Olympic medalist and the Packers safety tied the knot in April.

Swift's appearance at the game follows the couple's latest date night at holiday pop-up bar Miracle in Kansas City on Friday, where the Chiefs were hosting a party.

Last Sunday, Kelce set a new NFL record for reaching 11,000 receiving yards in the fewest number of games (154) as a tight end, according to NFL.com, surpassing former Chiefs star Tony Gonzalez who had previously held the record.

The pop superstar liked an Instagram post from Travis’ team as the Chiefs celebrated the record on Monday.

“Fastest tight end to 11k receiving yards AND the only player in franchise history to do it 🏹,” the Kansas City Chiefs wrote of Kelce.

Kelce's achievement on the field comes as the new couple have been navigating balancing spending time together with their busy professional schedules. While the NFL star has been playing with his team, Swift spend the month of November performing the South American leg of her Eras Tour.

John Shearer/Getty, Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Discussing Travis’ record and Swift’s show of support on their podcast, his brother, Jason Kelce, noted, “You might not care about records but you know who does, a 92 percent-er by the name of Taylor Swift. That’s right. She liked an Instagram announcement from the Chiefs about you breaking this record.”

“Alright now. Thanks Tay,” responded Travis, while laughing at his brother's comment.

“Gotta love the support,” quipped Philadelphia Eagles center Jason. “Has she always been a fan of tight end receiving yards? Is she a big tight end receiving yards [fan]?”

"I’m not sure, that’s a good question,” replied the Kansas City Chiefs player. “Maybe. I don’t know. I don’t know if she’s a fan of tight ends or not. I have to ask her.”



