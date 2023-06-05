Travis Kelce hopes for ‘National Treasure’ moment when the Chiefs visit White House

In their latest podcast episode, the Kelce brothers discussed the Chiefs upcoming visit to the White House, and the siblings apparently are big fans of the “National Treasure” movies.

Eagles center Jason Kelce asked what Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, was most looking forward to during the visit.

“I want to see ... you know what I want to see,” Travis Kelce said. “I want to see the hidden...”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It’s the Resolute Desk that Travis Kelce hopes to view. In “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” Nicolas Cage finds all the hidden compartments in the desk (Spoiler alert: the real desk doesn’t have secret hiding spots).

“Trav, please, while you’re at the White House do not ‘National Treasure’ the White House,” Jason Kelce said.

Travis Kelce laughed and added: “I’m gonna get shot.”

The Chiefs are leaving Monday morning and will be back Monday night, he added.

“It’s going to be a fun adventure with the team. The entire team is going. I heard the dress code is business attire,” Travis said. “Not sure if I have any business-type clothes but I might be able to wander around and grab something, you know what I’m saying?”

The podcast episode was released last week, and Travis admitted he had a rather big item to check off his list before heading to the nation’s capital.

“They did say I need an ID to go in,” he said. “I’m not gonna lie man, my ID’s been expired for like three years so I gotta get a new ID by Monday.

Jason asked why he’d need an ID since the Chiefs know who he is.

“I kind of want to get a fake ID now,” Travis quipped, “and just see if they catch me.”

Jason: “Dude, if you fake ID the White House that would be epic. Probably not going to work now that everybody knows you might be thinking about it.”

“I’ve got to do something sneaky in there,” Travis said. “I’m gonna figure it out.”

Jason added: “I can’t knowingly be an accomplice to allowing you to ‘National Treasure’ the White House.”

Here is part of that conversation: