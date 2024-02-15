Travis Kelce Is "Heartbroken" After the Kansas City Super Bowl Parade Shooting

The tragedy left at least one dead and 22 people injured.

Travis Kelce is speaking out after the mass shooting that took place during the Kansas City Chiefs' 2024 Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday afternoon. In a message posted to X (formerly Twitter), the NFL player offered his condolences and support to those who were impacted by the tragic event.



"I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today," Travis wrote. "My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected." He added, "KC, you mean the world to me."

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

Kelce's somber note comes after The Chiefs released a statement of their own on social media. "We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally. Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City," they wrote, adding that “all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for.”



Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

The Chiefs were celebrating their second consecutive Super Bowl victory after defeating the San Francisco 49ers when the shooting occurred. According to Kansas City Police Chief, Stacey Graves, at least one person is dead and 22 others are injured, including children. "Three persons were detained and under investigation for today's incident," Graves said during a second press conference. "Right now we do not have a motive."

She continued, "I'm angry at what happened today. The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

