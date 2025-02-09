Is Travis Kelce going to retire after the 2025 Super Bowl? Here's the latest report.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs waves to Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776097125 ORIG FILE ID: 2004215600

Look, Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are about to play in the Super Bowl. So it's probably WAY too soon to be thinking about this for the legendary future Hall of Fame tight end.

But the questions have popped up a bit after he finished his 11th NFL season at age 35: is Kelce thinking about retirement?

Patrick Mahomes was asked fairly recently and his answer to 96.5 The Fan: “I have no idea. He hasn’t said anything to me if he’s thinking that ... If it is his last game, let’s go out there and get him a win. If it’s not his last game, let’s go out and get him a win anyway."

And with retirement talk swirling, Kelce said this about his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, to Stephen A. Smith: “She’s fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game. She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me, so I have all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

That could mean he'll keep playing. But then there's this report from Ian Rapoport: "Sources say Kelce is undecided about his future, and Sunday’s result could affect it."

So ... we'll see!

#Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce has said he’s got a lot of good football left. Yet whether he plays in 2025 is very much up in the air.



Sources say Kelce is undecided about his future, and Sunday’s result could affect it. My story: https://t.co/GcxaqikEHbhttps://t.co/GcxaqikEHb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2025

More Travis Kelce!

Last-minute 2025 Super Bowl tickets are actually kind of a steal

Will Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce attend 2025 NFL Honors together for their first red carpet?

Travis Kelce finally revealed which of Taylor Swift’s cats likes him the most

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Is Travis Kelce going to retire after the 2025 Super Bowl? Here's the latest report.