Travis Kelce Gets Frustrated and Runs Into Coach Andy Reid After Chiefs Fumble During 2024 Super Bowl

The Chiefs tight end, who was on the sideline when the Chiefs lost the ball, had to be restrained by a fellow teammate

Midway through the second quarter of Super Bowl 2024, Travis Kelce aired his frustration with coach Andy Reid along the Kansas City Chiefs sidelines.

After Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball deep in San Francisco 49ers territory, Kelce was seen running up to Reid and grabbed his arm.

Kelce was not on the field when the Chiefs lost the ball, and according to CBS analyst Tony Romo, Kelce was telling Reid that he wanted him to keep him in the game.

Chiefs running back Jerick McKinnon had to restrain Kelce on the sidelines.

The turnover came shortly after the tight end was wide open on a play in which quarterback Patrick Mahomes instead found wide receiver Mecole Hardman for a big gain.

It was not the first time this season that the Chiefs star has had an outburst along the sidelines.

During a Christmas Day game against the Raiders, Kelce angrily threw his helmet to the ground, frustrated about the Chiefs’ lack of offense.

The star later spoke about the game, which his team lost to the Raiders 20-14, during an episode of the New Heights podcast.

“We handed that team a win on Christmas. We literally played Santa and gave them a present,” Kelce said. “That was embarrassing … It’s frustrating when you know you got the guys and you got everybody that you need and things just aren’t going your way.”

He added, "I gotta f------ lock the f--- in and be more accountable for him and be more accountable for my teammates,” he continued. “I gotta keep my f------ cool, man, ’cause as a leader on this team, that’s not how you switch the momentum.”



The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are facing off now in Super Bowl LVIII, airing now on CBS.

