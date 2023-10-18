Travis Kelce gets candid about whether he ‘pushed’ Taylor Swift’s security guard

Travis Kelce has clarified speculation he crossed a line with Taylor Swift’s security guard over the weekend.

Following the rumoured couple’s surprise cameos at the Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere – hosted by Pete Davidson with musical guest Ice Spice – Kelce, 34, and Swift, 33, attended the SNL after-party at Catch in New York City. While sources claimed that the Kansas City Chiefs player was affectionate with the Grammy winner all night, others reported that Kelce got a little too close to Swift’s security personnel.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider remarked: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

The source also claimed they overheard the NFL player tell the “22” singer’s bodyguard to step aside during their date night in NYC. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” they admitted to the outlet.

Before Swift and Kelce made it inside the venue, a video seemed to show Kelce looking as if he was already protective over his rumoured girlfriend. The clip featured the professional athlete lightly tapping Swift’s security out of the way, so that he could open the car door for Swift before heading to Catch.

In an 18 October episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast - which he co-hosts with his older brother and Philadelphia Eagles player, Jason Kelce - the two football fanatics discussed whether the Chiefs tight end really did “push” Swift’s security guard out of the way.

When Jason, 35, asked his younger sibling whether he’d received any “pushback” from Swift’s security, Kelce was quick to clarify that his actions were misjudged. “I didn’t push him,” the Super Bowl winner told Jason. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would have pushed him, he probably would have turned around and tased me.”

The Philadelphia Eagles star replied with the snarky quip: “That sounds like a way that somebody who pushed somebody would describe pushing them.”

“You’re ridiculous,” Swift’s supposed beau muttered.

📹| Travis discusses "pushing" Taylor's security guard 😂



"I didn't push him, I placed my hand on the gentleman's back to let him know I was behind him. If I would've pushed him he probably would've turned around and tased me." pic.twitter.com/mVBXzCTb9J — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) October 18, 2023

“I didn’t push them. I just put my hand on them and moved them,” he joked. “‘Good sir, can you excuse me? I need to get the door. Sorry. I’m right behind you. I don’t want to startle you. I know it’s your job to keep crazy people away, and if you just randomly get pushed in the back while standing in front of a door, that could probably be a little alarming.’”

Kelce went on to admit the security guards didn’t address the situation with him. He noted that, despite their misinterpreted run-in, Swift’s team was “great” during the date night.

Elsewhere during the podcast, Kelce was also asked by his brother whether his “protective nature” makes him feel like a bodyguard for the woman he’s dating. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m like protective,” he replied.

When Jason asked if he ever feels like Swift’s personal security guard, Kelce added: “Yeah, for sure. You always kind of have that feeling or that self-awareness, I guess.”

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs star athlete was seen leaving Swift’s New York City apartment and heading to Jason’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Before going to support his brother, Kelce enjoyed his time with not only Swift, but the entire cast of SNL.

“It was fun catching up with everybody over at SNL,” Kelce said on the podcast. “I miss those guys - guys and girls, I should say.”