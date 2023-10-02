Travis Kelce does vaccine ad, tells public they can get COVID, flu vaccines at same time

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field before a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Travis Kelce has a message for you. And no, it does not involve Taylor Swift.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end is advising everyone to get their flu and COVID-19 vaccine shots in a commercial that aired during the team's game against the New York Jets on Sunday in New Jersey.

In the commercial — part of a paid partnership with Pfizer — a pharmacist asks Kelce if he knows that he can get this season’s COVID-19 shot at the same time as the flu shot.

“Huh, two things at once,” responds Kelce before the scene shifts to the athlete performing two tasks at the same time, like barbecuing while mowing the lawn and ordering two menu items at a restaurant.

“With my schedule, saving time is key,” wrote Kelce in the video's caption on Instagram. “The CDC says you can get this season’s updated COVID-19 shot when you get your flu shot if you’re due for both. That’s why I got two shots in one stop!”

Another star in the ad: Donna Kelce

Donna Kelce, the football player's mom and Swift's new BFF, also makes an appearance in the ad.

Kelce says "two things at once" while displaying his two Super Bowl rings.

"That's not two things at once," she corrects him, to which he responds with exasperation and an eye roll: "Mom!"

Travis Kelce has starred in a vaccine ad before

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the press during the Chiefs Mini Camp on June 13, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Pfizer ad isn't the first time Kelce has tried to spread awareness about public health.

In June 2021, he partnered with Walgreens for its "This is Our Shot" campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine.

Can you get the flu and COVID shot at the same time?

Pre-filled flu shots at the UnityPoint Clinic in Norwalk, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be administered during the same visit.

The only downside, the CDC says, is that anyone who gets the shots at the same time is more likely to have reactions including fatigue, headache, and muscle aches. Those reactions are mostly mild and subside quickly, the agency says.

"The COVID-19 vaccine and the flu vaccine are both inactivated vaccines, so there is no live virus in the vaccines," Amy Lynn Safaty, a CVS pharmacist from Long Island, New York, told USA TODAY. "That means it's perfectly safe to be given together."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis Kelce partners with Pfizer for COVID, flu vaccine ad