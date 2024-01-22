Travis Kelce Does Taylor Swift’s Signature Heart Hands After Scoring Touchdown as His Brother Strips Off Shirt

Swift is known to form a heart with her hands while performing “Fearless” during the Eras Tour

Al Bello/Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is showing some heart on the field.

After scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of the Chiefs-Bills game on Jan. 21, the tight end formed a heart with his hands in the direction of his girlfriend Taylor Swift's suite. Kelce's family was also seated in the Highmark Stadium suite with Swift.

Swift, 34, is known to form a heart with her hands while performing “Fearless” during the Eras Tour, and her fans frequently employ the gesture.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 34, caught a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes — their 15th post-season touchdown pass together throughout their careers — and ran the ball to the end zone.

Swift was spotted cheering during Kelce's big moment with his mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and older brother Jason Kelce, who took off his shirt and yelled for his sibling after the touchdown.

The "Love Story" singer's pal, model and actress Cara Delevingne was also at Sunday's game.

Getty Travis Kelce (left) and Taylor Swift

Travis caught another touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter, bringing their post-season tally to a record-breaking 16 touchdowns together.

Typically, Travis is known to do his signature point-and-arrow move after he scores — not the heart-hands gesture. During a segment of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce called “No Dumb Questions,” the tight end explained his celebratory pose is motivated by his mindset to “always dream big” on and off the field.

Kelce shared one of his “favorite quotes” to remind him to “shoot for the stars” from NFL legend and current Colorado football coach Deion Sanders. He recited, “If your dreams aren’t bigger than you, then there's a problem with your dreams.”

Swift has been a regular attendee at Chiefs games since first appearing to support her boyfriend on Sept. 24 at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Donna as Kansas City squashed the Chicago Bears 41-10.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE exclusively the couple remain “really happy“ together, “but they're still seeing where it goes.”

“They're having a lot of fun,” added the source of the stars, who began dating shortly after Kelce revealed in late July 2023 on his New Heights podcast that he had tried to shoot his shot with Swift after her concert.



Gotham/GC Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift photographed in New York City on Oct. 15, 2023

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has remained supportive of Kelce and Swift's relationship despite football fans' early concerns that the singer may be a distraction for the tight end as Kansas City looks to repeat their 2023 Super Bowl victory.

“Kelce is getting better with time,” Reid said during a press conference in October 2023 that was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Taylor can stay around all she wants.”

After the Kansas City Chiefs bested the New England Patriots 27-17 on Dec. 17 of last year, Reid told PEOPLE that he's a “big fan” of Swift and that he was “glad she was here.”

“I hope she enjoyed it, she's got a great guy she's dating right now,” he added, “so I'm happy for both of them.”



