Travis Kelce Details the One Food He Eats Before Every NFL Game: It Gets 'My Blood Sugar Going'

Travis Kelce has one very specific meal that he enjoys eating before every NFL game.

The Kansas City Chiefs star, 34, is a big fan of French toast — something he has made clear on social media and in various interviews throughout the years.

Kelce first revealed his love of the breakfast food back in 2020, during a chat with Men’s Journal. “On game day, you want to carb up, so I have the energy I need for the game. French toast [gets] my blood sugar going [and gets] some carbs in,” the tight end explained to the outlet.

A year later, actor Rob Riggle, who is a Kansas native, asked Kelce on X (formerly Twitter) what is his favorite pregame meal, to which the athlete responded, “French toast!!!”

Then, in 2022, Kelce told Inside Hook: “Every pregame meal has been French toast and strawberries since I’ve been on the Chiefs."

While Kelce may be a big French toast fan, his Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes also has love for a food that he often eats.

Last month, Patrick's wife Brittany Mahomes revealed during an Instagram Q&A that her husband has one interesting nightly routine.

In one question, a fan asked her, “What’s a funny habit that Patrick has?” to which Brittany, 28, responded: “Eat Doritos every night in bed😂.”

The football star, also 28, has been open about his affinity for the Frito-Lay product for years. In a recent TikTok video with GQ Sports, he shared that he is a “big snacker,” especially at night.

“I always grab either a purple bag of Doritos, which I just got on. I used to be a cool ranch guy, but now I’m on the purple bag,” Patrick said of the spicy sweet chili flavor.



