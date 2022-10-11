Travis Kelce & Davante Adams put on a show in Chiefs victory over Raiders | The Rush
It’s Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:
The Chiefs won a thrilling Monday Night Football game over the Raiders thanks to Travis Kelce’s four touchdowns… and various referee calls
Panthers head coach Matt Rhule became the first NFL coach fired this season
Bronny James is following in LeBron’s footsteps with a Nike NIL deal
Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Individual Championship to push his 2022 earnings sky high
THE RUSH will be back tomorrow. Until then, stay safe and don’t forget to check out our previous episodes .