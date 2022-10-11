Travis Kelce & Davante Adams put on a show in Chiefs victory over Raiders | The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and here’s what Jared is cookin’ up:

The Chiefs won a thrilling Monday Night Football game over the Raiders thanks to Travis Kelce’s four touchdowns… and various referee calls

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule became the first NFL coach fired this season

Bronny James is following in LeBron’s footsteps with a Nike NIL deal

Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Individual Championship to push his 2022 earnings sky high