Travis Kelce’s dad says he’s ‘keen’ to maybe join Taylor Swift on tour next month

Travis Kelce just won the Super Bowl, so what is he going to do now? His dad says the tight end will probably join his girlfriend Taylor Swift abroad on the Eras Tour.

Ed Kelce told the Sydney Morning Herald that after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers last week, he asked his son, 34, if he was “going to take off for Sydney,” where 14-time Grammy winner Swift, also 34, will be playing Friday through Monday.

“He seemed keen,” said Papa Kelce. “He said he’d really like to see Sydney and Singapore, but he wasn’t sure because he has commitments. He is at a celebrity charity golf outing today, which, I think, is in Las Vegas.”

The “Anti-Hero” singer is slated to perform in Singapore the first two weekends in March. After a two-month break, she’ll kick off the European leg of her tour in Paris in early May.

Ed Kelce noted he “won’t pretend that I don’t worry” about the obstacles presented by the pair’s hectic schedules.

“He is my son, and I worry about him because they will have some challenges in their relationship for sure,” he told the outlet. “But they seem a good fit, and ultimately, they just need to find their way together.”

They seem to have made it work so far. Swift was in the stands a whopping 13 times supporting her new lover between late September and the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, often flanked by famous friends like Blake Lively or Sophie Turner. The couple’s post-Super Bowl celebrations swiftly made the rounds online as they danced and sang multiple Swift oldies together. The pop star even hard-launched the love story on her TikTok as the pair partied with her parents.

Travis famously joined Swift at her South American shows late last year, resulting in a lyric change in the hit, “Karma” — with her swapping “Karma is the guy on the screen/ Coming straight home to me” for “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs/ Coming straight home to me.” The romantic gesture was followed by the two sharing an equally viral post-show kiss.