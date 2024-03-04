Travis Kelce Chills in Taylor Swift's Home State as She Tours Singapore

Taylor Swift is currently in Singapore playing a bunch of shows (and making some M-A-J-O-R announcements) before she takes a break from the Eras Tour until May, and if you're wondering where Travis Kelce is...that'd be Tay's home state of Pennsylvania!

Note: the internet knows this because Travis got a haircut from Philly based barber Willis Orengo, who posted a picture of the Chiefs tight end to Instagram.

Soooo, is there still a chance that Travis will head to Singapore to see Taylor? TBD, but these two definitely have a history of flying halfway across the world to see each other—and Travis recently hopped on a private plane to Sydney for just two days to see Tay perform (psst: they had an extremely cute post-show kiss).

That said, if you're looking for things to read into, a source mentioned something to the Daily Mail about Travis being eager for Tay to return to the States (while talking about the alleged incident between Scott Swift and a pap in Australia). Which kinda implies that's when they'll next see each other? Here's the quote in question:

"Travis wishes he had been with Taylor when her dad got into it with the photographer as he wants to protect her at all costs. He can't wait for her to be back in the States so they can be together—and if anyone tries anything, he knows that photographers, or anyone else for that matter, wouldn't dare come close to them if he was around as he is a very massive and intimidating guy."



Kay, that's all, bye!

