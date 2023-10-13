Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Celebrate Win Over the Broncos with Taylor Swift in the Crowd for a Third Time

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs nabbed another victory with Swift watching from the crowd

David Eulitt/Getty Travis Kelce during the Chiefs game on Oct. 12.

It looks like Travis Kelce has a new good luck charm.

With Taylor Swift cheering in the crowd for the third time in less than a month, the Kansas City Chiefs won their home game against the Denver Broncos 19 to 8 on Thursday night.

Though Kelce, 34, had been listed as "questionable" to play in an injury report Thursday morning, he was available by the start of the game. Kelce was nursing an ankle injury that he appeared to exacerbate during the fourth quarter, when he was seen limping off the field. He later returned, but was seen limping again as the team headed to their locker room following their win.

Going into halftime, Kelce already had 109 receiving yards. He ended the game with 124.

Jamie Squire/Getty Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Oct. 12.

Swift was spotted several times throughout the game enjoying the night with members of Kelce's inner circle, including his parents Donna and Ed Kelce and Brittany Mahomes, the wife of his close friend and teammate, quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jamie Squire/Getty Travis Kelce during the Oct. 12 Chiefs game.

This is not the first time Swift, 33, has watched Kelce play at Arrowhead Stadium. The pair, whose romance has sparked a frenzy among sports fans and Swifties alike, were first spotted together on Sept. 24 leaving a game in Kelce's car.

Earlier that night, Swift enjoyed the action from Kelce’s suite alongside his mother, where video showed the two chatting and laughing throughout the game. The singer’s appearance came just days after the athlete said he invited her to a game while on The Pat McAfee Show podcast.

"I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium],” he said about the “Lavender Haze” singer while talking to McAfee on the Sept. 21 episode. “You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."

"We'll see what happens in the near future," he added.

Cooper Neill/Getty Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift

After seeing the footage of Swift in her red-and-white Chiefs jacket having fun with his mom at the game, Kelce shared his feelings for Swift on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce Presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with Mom, to see how, you know, Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there — that s--- was absolutely hysterical and it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure,” he said.

“I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family,” he continued, adding that “everybody was talking about her in great light.”

The Grammy winner also attended a game the following week with a star-studded group of friends in tow — Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Antoni Porowski and Shawn Levy. The NFL social media accounts, which were full of Swift-themed references, were quick to announce the artist’s presence.

“The @Chiefs are now 2-0 with @TaylorSwift13 in attendance. @NextGenStats,” the NFL wrote alongside a clip of Swift and Lively, 36, in the stands following Kansas City's 23-20 victory.

The league even debuted a Swift-themed ad for the Chiefs and New York Jets face-off on the TODAY Show earlier that morning using the singer's hit song, "Welcome to New York." On a recent podcast episode, fellow NFL player Jason Kelce, 35, talked to his brother about the massive coverage.



"Let's get to it, is the NFL overdoing it?," the 35-year-old asked. "What’s your honest opinion? Take away your feelings for Taylor..." which prompted a laugh from Kelce.

The younger Kelce brother admitted, "They’re overdoing it a little bit for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they’re just trying to have fun with it." He went on to say, "Yeah, my personal life that's not so personal," during the conversation with his brother. "I did this to myself, Jason. I know this."

