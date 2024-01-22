Travis Kelce and the Chiefs Advance to AFC Championship with Taylor Swift and Shirtless Jason Kelce’s Support

Travis and quarterback Patrick Mahomes broke the record for most playoff touchdowns by a duo, surpassing Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

Travis Kelce is even closer to the 2024 Super Bowl.

The Kansas City Chiefs won 27-24 against the Buffalo Bills in New York on Sunday. With this victory against Josh Allen and the Bills, the Chiefs now advance to the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28, just one game away from making the Super Bowl, which will be Feb. 11 in Las Vegas.

The game also made Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes a record-breaking duo. The tight end, 34, and quarterback, 28, broke the record for most post-season touchdowns by a pair in NFL history on Sunday.

Kelce caught two touchdown passes from Mahomes, bringing their total of career playoff touchdowns together to 16, surpassing New England Patriots duo Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s tally of 15.

Most postseason touchdowns by QB-receiver duo in NFL history:



- Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce (16)

- Tom Brady & Rob Gronkowski (15)

- Joe Montana & Jerry Rice (12) pic.twitter.com/ed2cEvXzWf — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

After Kelce ran a pass into the end zone during the second quarter, he formed a heart with his hands, directing the gesture toward his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift, 34, and his family inside Highmark Stadium.

Getty;NFL Travis Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce

Travis’ older brother Jason Kelce, 36, celebrated that touchdown by taking off his shirt and yelling in excitement in the suite where their mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce and Swift were also cheering. Jason was also seen jumping into the stands shirtless to greet booing Bills fans.



Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, and Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, also attended the game in person. Kylie’s appearance marked the first time she and Swift were at a game together.

If the Chiefs win next week, they'll compete in the Super Bowl in hopes of back-to-back Lombardi trophy wins. It would be the Chiefs' fourth trip to the championship game in the past five years, having won in 2020 and 2023.

AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes Taylor Swift on Jan. 21.

In October, Bills quarterback Allen, 27, told PEOPLE he thinks that the NFL's coverage of Kelce's relationship with Swift is “good for the brand,” amid gripes from some fans that the singer was shown too often on the broadcast.

“I think it's attracted a lot of viewers to what we're doing, and I guess in this business, you're either growing or you're dying,” Allen said.

Swift has been a regular supporter of Kelce's throughout the NFL season. She attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 24 when Kelce's team squashed the Chicago Bears 41-10.

The Chiefs are now 8-3 with Swift in attendance.

