Travis Kelce Will ‘Cherish’ the Memory of That Post-Game Kiss With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce, king of press conferences, just gave his loyal subjects another perfect Taylor Swift soundbite.

On February 2, the 34-year-old tight end joined the Chiefs' latest press conference, where he was asked about last week's post-game celebration. The Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens not only sent Kansas City straight to the 2024 Super Bowl, but marked the first time Swift joined her boyfriend on the football field after a game. The couple's intimate moment instantly went viral, with Swift and Kelce sharing a romantic kiss without a care in the world for the cameras nor her smudge-proof red lipstick.

"It's another memory in the journey that we get to cherish, man," Kelce told a reporter who asked about celebrating on the field with his family, as well as his “interaction with Taylor.”

Kelce continued, "I'm fortunate that I got all the support I need off the field. And, you know, it gives me a reason to play that much harder on the field is the people you just mentioned."

Just before winning against the Ravens, Kelce responded to criticism of his “off-field life” during a press conference on January 26. Asked whether or not he's spoken about negative attention with Swift, he responded, “The only thing we’ve talked about is: As long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise—that’s all that matters.”

As the Kansas City Chiefs look forward to their second Super Bowl in a row, Taylor Swift is heading to Tokyo for the next leg of the Eras Tour after a quick pit stop at the Grammys in Los Angeles on February 4. “I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she's nominated for,” Kelce said during a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. “Unfortunately, I gotta get ready for this big ole Super Bowl we got in a week.”

On the other hand, Swift is predicted to attend the Super Bowl in Las Vegas following her final show in Tokyo on February 10. Considering Japan is ahead of Las Vegas by 17 hours, this should leave the pop star enough time to make it back to the states in time for the big game.

“Shout out to the newest members of the Chiefs Kingdom,” Jason Kelce said during the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast. “Taylor Swift, who has officially reached the Super Bowl in her rookie year."

"Shout out to Tay!” Travis Kelce added. “Thanks for joining the team!”

