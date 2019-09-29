Travis Kelce pulls off awesome lateral to LeSean McCoy

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce pulled off a heads-up play during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. In the fourth quarter, Kelce lateraled the ball to LeSean McCoy for a big gain.

[Watch live NFL games on the Yahoo Sports app, here's how]

The play took place with the Chiefs trailing by three points. To open the fourth quarter, Patrick Mahomes hit Kelce with a 10-yard pass that would have put the Chiefs at the Lions’ 36-yard line. Knowing he was going to be tackled immediately, Kelce quickly lateraled the ball to a wide-open McCoy, who gained an extra 23 yards on the play to get the Chiefs into the red zone.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Travis Kelce made a heads up play. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

The play looked similar to a hook-and-ladder, though it’s unclear if this particular lateral was designed. From the initial look, Kelce may have made that decision on his own. It worked out for the Chiefs, who scored later on the drive to retake the lead.

We admit, it wasn’t as awesome as the Randy Moss lateral. How could it be? No one is going to beat that play.

Still, seeing an intentional lateral in a non-panic situation is rare. It may not have been a super dramatic play, but it worked out well for the Chiefs.

The team probably won’t incorporate more lateral plays into its offense moving forward, so we’ll just have to take what we can get for now.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: