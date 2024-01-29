Travis Kelce channels Beastie Boys after breaking NFL record en route to Super Bowl

Travis Kelce channelled the Beastie Boys after breaking an NFL record en route to the Super Bowl on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end set a new league record for postseason receptions during the 17-10 win in the AFC Championship against the Baltimore Ravens.

An eight-yard catch in the first half saw Kelce onto 152, moving him past legendary wide receiver Jerry Rice for most in NFL history.

But it seemed he wasn’t in the mood to reflect on that achievement after the game, and when quizzed on the record, belted out the Beastie Boys instead.

“You gotta fight, for your right, to party!” he shouted, quoting their iconic 1986 track.