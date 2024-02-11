Travis Kelce Brings Vegas Elvis Vibes to Super Bowl 2024 as Promised: See His Shimmering Sequin Suit!

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, a self-proclaimed fashion-lover, didn't hold back with his ensemble ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl in Las Vegas

NFL/X Travis Kelce in a sparkly suit

Travis Kelce just walked into Allegiant Stadium and made the whole place shimmer.

Not only that, he kept his promise about stepping out in a fashion-forward 'fit ahead of Super Bowl 2024.



Before taking the field with his fellow Chiefs to face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl, Kelce headed to the stadium in Las Vegas wearing a black sequin suit, matching black tee, shoes and sunnies.



The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, did tease his look ahead of the big game, sharing on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show that he was looking for inspiration from his own closet.



“I got a few different things that I got in the closet that I might pull out. But you already know, man, we’re in Vegas, baby,” he said.



“The lights are on, man. You might see me in a Sinatra, in an Elvis Presley [outfit],” Kelce continued. “I might have to bring out all the bells and whistles for this one.”

Kelce's outfits often make headlines, whether he's rocking Nikes and a corduroy set on date night with girlfriend Taylor Swift, matching distressed red sweats on the way to the Super Bowl or a high-fashion Dior suit on Saturday Night Live.

In an interview with WSJ magazine last year, the NFL pro revealed he's an "impulse shopper" and that when it comes to choosing his bold outfits, it "goes down to the wire."

"I kind of enjoy the creative process of the panic to just throw something together," he shared.

He added that he knows some of this trendy, hype-beast ensembles — which have been hotly debated on social media — aren't "for everybody" but he likes to take risks.

“I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

"For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face," he added.

Kelce also recalled the first big splurge he made right after going pro, sharing that he spent a large chunk of his check on a rare pair of Nike Air Max sneakers which weren't even his size. “Earlier on in my career, when they didn’t have all these sneaker apps, it was whatever size I could get in the shoe that I wanted," he explained.

Since then, he's had the salary and connections to build a footwear collection that would make any die-hard sneakerhead jealous. He even converted a bedroom into a closet that houses a collection of more than 300 sneakers alone.

In an interview with PEOPLE last September, Kelce shared how he likes to spend his days off the field, explaining that his downtime routine always includes a little online shopping.

"I'm a huge online shopper, so I'll jump online and grab a whole bunch of new stuff that I could throw around the house or throw in my closet," he shared. "Yeah, the possibilities are endless."

The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers will face off in Super Bowl LVIII, airing on CBS on Feb. 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET.



