Travis Kelce Bought Out an Entire Restaurant to Party With Taylor Swift and the Chiefs

Michael Owens/Jason Hanna / Getty Images

Update: CBS Sports reports that Travis Kelce rented out the Kansas City restaurant Prime Social Rooftop to throw a private party for Taylor Swift and his Chiefs teammates. "For those that were dining at the establishment, they were told the restaurant would be closing at 8 p.m., and patrons would have to leave prior to that," according to CBS Sports. A source told Entertainment Tonight that Kelce and Swift were "very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis' teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom, Donna Kelce. The party lasted until 2 a.m."



Read more: All Of The Viral Taylor Swift Moments You Missed From The Chiefs Game



After weeks of speculation surrounding a potential romance between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, the Eras Tour performer was spotted very publicly cheering on the Chiefs tight end Sunday night.

The rumored couple's night didn't end at Arrowhead Stadium, though. They were reportedly spotted by an eagle-eyed fan in Kansas City, who claimed Taylor paid for the entire restaurant to clear out. It was later reported that Kelce had actually rented out the restaurant Prime Social Rooftop.

OMGGG TAYLOR SWIFT emptied out the restaurant just for her and travis kelce!!!!! pic.twitter.com/k4uE7wle35 — carolina (@caroswiftt13) September 25, 2023

"I just got a call from a friend [in Missouri] and Taylor is going into a place, and she just paid for everybody in the restaurant so they would leave," a TikToker alleged in the now-deleted video, per Page Six. "They were eating and the waitress came up to them and said, 'Here’s the deal. Everything’s paid for, but you have to leave, like, right now,'... How freaking insane is this?"

According to the eyewitness, Taylor arrived with Kelce and a "a bunch of other players" for the post-game meal.

Story continues

Taylor and Travis are rumored to have gone to a restaurant after the game in Kansas.#TaylorSwift pic.twitter.com/AQEpomBavn — Taylor Swift Edits (@TSwiftEdits_13) September 25, 2023

Naturally, fans took to Twitter with thoughts. "What 31 other restaurants will Taylor Swift pay to clear out this season?" one user wrote on the social media platform, while another chimed in, "if Taylor and Travis need you to leave, you leave."

Not everyone was thrilled over the power move and instead called out Swift's "privilege" and "entitlement."

"Being asked to leave your dinner by a celebrity isn’t helped out just [because] Taylor Swift pays for it. If she wanted to rent out the restaurant she should’ve booked it ahead of time," one person wrote.



Another added, "I love Taylor swift but the entitlement and privilege, can’t y’all go somewhere else?"

Prior to the pair's dinner, Swift was photographed in Kelce's suite during the game, and later exiting the stadium alongside the tight end. And while we're sure Kelce himself was feeling the gametime jitters, quarterback Patrick Mahomes said that Swift's presence added "a little bit of pressure" on him, too.



"I heard she was in the house... so I knew I had to get it to Trav," he told reporters after the team's 41-0 win over the Chicago Bears. "He does his own thing. He just makes up a route and I throw it to him. I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as the Swifties wanted him to."





You Might Also Like