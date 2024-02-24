Travis Kelce’s BFF Ross Travis Shares Lion Feeding Video from Sydney Zoo Filmed by Taylor Swift

The Grammy winner filmed her boyfriend's close friend venturing around the Sydney Zoo

Ross Travis/Instagram; Patrick Smith/Getty Ross Travis at Sydney Zoo (left); Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift (right)

Travis Kelce took his BFF Ross Travis with him to explore Australia!

On Thursday, Kelce, 34, joined Taylor Swift at Sydney Zoo with Kelce’s close friend, Travis, 31. The group headed to the zoo during the Australian leg of Swift’s Eras Tour.

In a Friday Instagram carousel post, Travis shared glimpses of their time at the zoo and showed the trio getting close to several animals.

Travis, a tight end who played with Kelce on the Kansas City Chiefs from 2015 to 2017, shared a video documenting himself feeding a lion. In the video, Swift, 34, is heard in the background saying, “Alright, Ross.” Once the lion takes the food and Travis is pleased with their interaction, Swift says, “Beautifully done.”

Ross Travis/Instagram Ross Travis at Sydney Zoo in February 2024.

Along with feeding the lion, Travis was seen petting a kangaroo munching on some leaves and a rhinoceros relaxing in an enclosure.

Ross Travis/Instagram Ross Travis at Sydney Zoo in February 2024.

“Didn’t get to wrestle a Kangaroo, but made 80,000 new friends DOWN UNDER 🤙🏽,” he captioned the Instagram post.

Ross Travis/Instagram Ross Travis at Sydney Zoo in February 2024.

Swift's Thursday zoo visit was her second time visiting the park in Sydney as she also visited the day before Kelce arrived.

Swift landed in Sydney on Tuesday before her four-night stand in the city, which began on Friday. Her Sydney concerts follow three of the Grammy winner’s biggest shows in Melbourne — which garnered 96,000 concertgoers.

Graham Denholm/TAS24/Getty Taylor Swift performs at Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia.

During the first Sydney show, Kelce was spotted walking on the floor amongst fans, holding a red Solo cup and sporting an arm full of friendship bracelets. Travis pointed the Super Bowl champ towards a certain group of Swifties, prompting Kelce to hand out a couple of guitar picks as fans cheered for him.

Swift also sweetly shouted out to the NFL star during the Sydney show. She changed the lyrics to "Karma" again during her Friday performance. "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me," Swift sang, as heard in a video shared on X (formerly known as Twitter).



James Gourley/Shutterstock Travis Kelce and Ross Travis Hand Out Guitar Picks to Swifties at Eras Tour

Meanwhile, Travis shared his rave review of Swift and the concert after the show in his Instagram Stories.

"First show and made some friends tonight," Travis wrote over a photo of a friendship bracelet, adding, "Sydney you did not disappoint."

In another slide, the NFL star's friend said, "I understand now...That. Was. Amazing," after watching Swift's performance.

The Eras concert dates run until December 2024.

