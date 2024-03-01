Travis Kelce’s Barber Shares Insight on His Friendship with Taylor Swift: ‘Super Sweet Person’

Patrick Regan says he and the pop star bonded over being Pennsylvania natives: “She just seems like a girl I went to high school with”

Patrick Regan/Instagram; Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Travis Kelce's barber shares insight on friendship with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce’s longtime barber has had a bejeweled time becoming friends with Taylor Swift.

While speaking on the Tease podcast this week, Patrick Regan shared insight on his new friendship with the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker, who he’s gotten to know through the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34.

“Taylor is a super sweet person,” Regan said, adding that Swift, 34, is “always interested in what you’re saying.”

Regan, who’s been cutting Kelce’s signature buzz cut for six years, previously revealed that Swift accompanies the NFL star at his haircutting sessions, one of which was documented on camera by the "Karma" singer with her signature filter and later shared to Instagram in December. Then, in a February interview with Fox News, Regan said that Swift "always compliments" Kelce's hair after he's gotten it groomed.

Rob Carr/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Despite Swift’s mega-star status, the one thing Regan and the Grammy winner do have in common is that they both grew up in Pennsylvania. "She's from the Philly area too, so we connected real well [over that]," he said.

“She just seems like a girl I went to high school with. She's a really nice person,” Regan added of Swift’s down-to-earth personality.

While Regan pretty much works behind the scenes, the barber admits that everything has changed (no pun intended) since Kelce and Swift hard-launched their relationship in September. But all of it has been positive.

“It’s really cool to see how much of [Travis'] personality everyone’s getting to see. He’s one of the best guys in the world,” Regan told The Tease podcast, adding that his work has also been magnified because Swift is “such an icon.”

For instance, last month, Regan made headlines for being the pro behind the athlete's hair, which later became known as "The Travis Cut" (although Kelce later said he “didn’t invent” the fade style, which was already popular within the Black community and other cultures).

Kelce started working with Regan when he messaged the barber on Instagram to schedule an appointment while he was training in Florida, where Regan is actually based. Regan didn't open his shop until 10 a.m., but he happily took Kelce in four hours earlier, which was greatly appreciated.

Since that fateful meeting, Regan has gone to Kansas City each week during football season to cut Kelce’s hair, which he also shaved for the 2024 Super Bowl.



