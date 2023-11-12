Travis Kelce Spotted with Taylor Swift's Dad at Her Second Eras Tour Show in Argentina

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end supported the "Anti-Hero" singer as she performed her second concert in Buenos Aires on Saturday

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is returning the favor!

After Taylor Swift attended several of the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's football games this season, the NFL player appeared to support the singer at her second Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Saturday night.

Kelce was spotted in the crowd, watching Swift work her musical magic onstage, according to fan-captured photos. He was seated in the VIP tent next to the singer’s dad Scott.



Kelce's attendance at Swift's show comes after he flew into the country on Friday for what was to be her second regularly scheduled show that evening. However, due "to the weather being so truly chaotic," Swift was forced to postpone Friday's show until Sunday.



Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Thanks to the Chiefs' bye week, Kelce was able to fill the weekend with a quick visit overseas after teasing his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he was headed "somewhere sunny."



"I might just say f--- it and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale so I gotta go somewhere sunny,” the tight end joked on this past week's episode of their podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.



And after missing the first night of her Buenos Aires stint of the international leg of her Era Tours to attend teammate Patrick Mahomes third annual Mahomies Foundation Gala at the Midland Theatre in Kansas City Thursday evening, Kelce made good on that promise.



Related: Travis Kelce Skips Taylor Swift's First Buenos Aires Show to Attend Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala

The pair, meanwhile, first sparked dating rumors when the “Love Story” singer attended multiple Kansas City Chiefs games in September. But it wasn’t until the duo made a surprise appearance in New York City for the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live that they went public with their budding romance.



Story continues

Once the show wrapped, a source told PEOPLE the two had a PDA-filled date night at an afterparty for the NBC series. The insider, who said the pair stayed at the party “until after 4 a.m.,” added that Kelce was “touching her, putting his hand on her lower back or putting his hands on her waist and then they would do a little kiss.”



In late October, the pair were captured in a more intimate moment, when the “You Belong With Me” songstress kissed her new beau on the cheek while they posed for a photo with Kelce's teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr., and his girlfriend, Chariah Gordon.



Michael Owens/Getty; Cooper Neill/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Related: Taylor Swift Performs in Argentina While Travis Kelce Attends Patrick Mahomes' Charity Gala

According to TODAY, the musician told the audience during Thursday's show that “I am so incredibly lucky because the very first time that I have ever even visited Argentina, you decided to sell out three stadium shows.” She added, "The fact that we have a crowd this passionate, this generous, it's magical."

Swift's tour will take her to Rio de Janeiro next, where she will perform at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19. Kelce, meanwhile, will return to the football field on Nov. 20, when the Chiefs will face off against the Eagles as he and his brother have another rematch.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.