Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift’s Buenos Aires Eras Tour Concert

Travis Kelce has touched down — not in the end zone, but in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Why? To cheer on Taylor Swift, of course.

While on a break from her record-breaking Eras Tour, Swift made several appearances at Kansas City Chiefs NFL games to root for rumored boyfriend Kelce, who is a tight end for the team. Swift showed up at the Chiefs’ Arrowhead Stadium multiple times and was also in attendance at a MetLife Stadium game when the Chiefs played the New York Jets.

Now, it’s Kelce’s turn to cheer on Swift as she shows off her talent. The two-time Super Bowl winner has been spotted at her concert at Estadio River Plate Stadium, following the postponement of her second Argentina show due to inclement weather. The show was originally scheduled for the evening of Nov. 10, and was delayed by two days. She also performed in Buenos Aires on Saturday.

🧍‍♂️| Travis Kelce watching the show from the VIP tent #BuenosAiresTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/AMZnRRbiXB — Taylor Swift Updates (@tswiftscoop) November 12, 2023

Prior to the postponement, Kelce was seen landing at the Buenos Aires airport, and fans immediately speculated he would be in attendance at her show.

Swift wrote on X/Twitter on Friday, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

Swift’s tour resumes with more stops in South America before she heads to Tokyo, Australia and Singapore, followed by Europe and the U.K.

