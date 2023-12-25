Travis Kelce Adds a Bit of Festive Flair to His Pregame Look Ahead of Kansas City Chiefs Christmas Day Game

The tight end kept it cozy with his sweater and trousers — and Santa hat! — while walking into Arrowhead Stadium

NFL/ Instagram Travis Kelce Adds Festive Flair to His Pregame Look Ahead of Christmas Day Game

Travis Kelce embraced the holiday spirit before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day.

The tight end, 34, wore a Kanas City Chiefs black and white bomber jacket and a Santa hat. Under the jacket, Kelce wore a white turtleneck sweater. He paired the outfit with gray pants and white sneakers.

Kelce is known to be one of the NFL’s most stylish players, often sporting bold looks before his games. The tight end opened up about his style in an interview with WSJ. Magazine.

“For the most part, I do it to put a smile on somebody’s face,” Kelce said.

The Super Bowl champion has sported popsicle-printed khakis, a retro letterman jacket and a paint-splattered denim set (which was renamed in honor of Taylor Swift after he wore it).

“Obviously, not every look is for everybody,” he told WSJ. Magazine. “I’m not going to be offended if somebody says I look like a clown if I got a fun hat on and some wacky jeans. It is what it is, I’m gonna have fun with it.”

Kelce has also embraced the opportunity to show off some date night looks while out with Swift, who he has been dating since July.

NFL/ Instagram Travis Kelce on Christmas Day game against the Los Angeles Raiders

Swift has often made appearances at Chiefs games, where she has been spotted cheering Kelce on alongside his mother Donna.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” Swift told Time for her Person of the Year cover story. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

When it comes down to it, Swift said she’s “just there to support Travis.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care,” she said.

Swift discovered a new hobby thanks to her football beau, as Swift told the outlet that “football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Kelce has won two Super Bowls with the Chiefs, and became the all-time leading receiver in the franchise’s history in November.



