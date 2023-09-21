Travis Kelce Addresses Taylor Swift Dating Rumors, Says He 'Threw the Ball in Her Court'

The Kansas City Chiefs player revealed that he invited Swift to come to one of his games, adding he'll "see what happens in the near future"

JC Olivera/Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Travic Kelce is finally addressing the rumors about him dating Taylor Swift — and he says he "threw the ball in her court."

Kelce, 33, mentioned it for the first time during an interview onThe Pat McAfee Show Thursday, after host Pat McAfee asked the Kansas City Chiefs tight end if he wanted to "expand upon" the rumors about the potential relationship between him and Swift, which are "being talked about by the whole entire world right now."

The NFL star Kelce didn't clarify if he and Swift, 33, have met in person, but he said he told her, "I've seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit."

He added, "We'll see what happens in the near future."

Related: No, Jason Kelce Didn’t Confirm Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Are Dating — Here's What He Really Said

Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management, Christian Petersen/Getty Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

Kelce's interview marks the first time he or Swift have talked about their rumored relationship following a report from earlier this month that romantically linked the two.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Representatives for the “Anti-Hero” singer and Kelce, a two-time Super Bowl champion, have not responded to multiple requests for comment from PEOPLE.



Kelce's comments on the dating rumors also come after his brother, Jason, seemingly confirmed the relationship, telling hosts DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WIP that the report was "100% true."

But audio from that interview showed that he was "joking" about having the insider information on his brother’s rumored romance.

Story continues

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life,” Jason told the radio hosts. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world." But, he continued, "having said that, man, I think they're doing great and I think it's all 100% true, and I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I'm joking, I don't know what's happening."

Ed Zurga/AP/Shutterstock Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Related: Travis Kelce Laughs Off NFL Commentator's Taylor Swift Puns amid Dating Rumors: 'Well Played'

Travis used his time on McAfee's show to call out Jason for attempting to answer questions about his love life.

"I'll tell you what, it's hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. I think it's, right now, it's like an old game in school called telephone, where everyone's just listening in each other's ear, just hearing some random stuff, and then you got... no one actually knows what's going on, especially when you've got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides — he doesn't know, it's true, it's this and that."

"He's obviously been having a whole lot of fun since that, and he's still having fun, and then not even a week later telling everyone it's 100% true. I mean the guy is absolutely ridiculous, can't stay out of the fricken headlines."

Related: Travis Kelce Says He Tried to Give Taylor Swift His Number at Eras Tour — But Ended Up 'Disappointed'

Now, thanks to the Chiefs star's new comments, it appears there's no longer a "Blank Space" between Travis and Swift, especially after he previously said he tried — and failed — to meet Swift at one of her stops on her Eras tour.



"I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis said on his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.



Travis admitted to being "a little butthurt" that he wasn't able to execute his plan to deliver a personalized bracelet with his phone number to Swift. "I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.