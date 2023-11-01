Travis Kelce Addresses Kansas City Chiefs' 'Embarrassing' Loss to Denver Broncos: 'Sick to My Stomach'

The NFL star said he "felt awkward during the game" and that the Chiefs offensive line "couldn't get anything going" on Sunday

Cooper Neill/Getty Images Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce isn't happy with how his team played on Sunday during their 24-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.

During this week's episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce, Travis, 34, addressed the "frustrating" defeat and gave Chiefs fans some insight into the team's outlook on the rest of the season.

The NFL star said he "felt awkward during the game" and that the Chiefs offensive line "couldn't get anything going" on Sunday.

"That’s embarrassing, man," Travis told his brother Jason, 35.

Kansas City's tight end said he and his teammates were lacking a "sense of urgency" against Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos, and "when we finally had that sense of urgency, we'd turn it over and get the ball ripped right out of our hearts," Travis explained.

The two-time Super Bowl champ emphasized that the Chiefs' defense is "saving our tail" amid the team's offensive woes. "It’s getting real one-sided and I don’t think I've been in a situation where we’ve stalled the offense this much," he said.

Related: Denver Broncos Celebrate Win Over Kansas City Chiefs with Taylor Swift's 'Shake It Off'

Travis called the team's rough patch "frustrating" and said it's "getting old" for him "not putting up touchdowns week after week after week" and he knows fans feel the same way.

Mark Brown/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Addressing Chiefs Kingdom, Travis said he knows the team doesn't look "like what we've been in the past" as the reigning NFL champions struggle on the field.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was reportedly suffering from flu-like symptoms before and during Sunday's game, according to The Athletic, but still took the field with his team.

Story continues

Travis called Mahomes, 28, "the best offensive mind in the game" and the "best quarterback," which makes the team's current struggles "unacceptable" at this point in the season.

"We all feel that way," he said of his teammates.

Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce

With the NFL season currently in its ninth week, Travis said, "It's a challenge at this point in the season to get this thing right right now before it gets out of control and it gets really bad."

"That was a pretty embarrassing game, at least for myself speaking," Travis said, adding that the frustrating topic was "making me sick to my stomach to feel or even say."



Following Travis's breakdown of the loss, Jason suggested his brother was "being a little hard on" himself. "But that's the way you've got to be in this league to make corrections," Jason added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.



The Broncos took Sunday's win as an opportunity to poke fun at Travis and his romance with Taylor Swift.

JC Olivera/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Travis Kelce attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Quarterback"; Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

Related: LeBron James Passes His 'Crown' to Travis Kelce as Most Famous Ohio Athlete amid Romance with Taylor Swift

After defeating the Chiefs, Denver played the popstar's hit single, "Shake It Off," while Broncos fans celebrated the win.

Swift, 33, was noticeably absent from Sunday's game. The Chiefs have remained undefeated in the four games that the singer has attended.



Denver's defense helped the Broncos pull away from Kansas City during the matchup, which was the second time these two teams have met since the season's start. The Chiefs won the first game between them — with Swift in the stands — 19-8.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.