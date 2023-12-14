Travis Kelce absent for Taylor Swift’s star-studded NYC birthday party
NEW YORK — Taylor Swift’s star-studded crew helped her celebrate her 34th birthday in New York City on Wednesday, but beau Travis Kelce was noticeably absent from the event.
On hand for the festivities, however, were famous faces including Blake Lively, Zoë Kravitz, Gigi Hadid, Antoni Porowski, Sabrina Carpenter, Miles Teller and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff. The party took place at The Box nightclub in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.
Meanwhile, the two-time Super Bowl champ, also 34, was forced to stay in Kansas City for mandatory practice before the Chiefs face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday, People reports.
But even if Kelce couldn’t be there for the “Welcome to New York” singer’s special day itself, that didn’t stop the lovers from coming together for an enchanting early celebration at a holiday party last weekend, sources told the outlet.
Multiple photos have surfaced of the couple getting cozy at that shindig, including some of the pair cuddled up and kissing in seasonal garb.
Kelce also joined Swift in South America as she kicked off the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour last month.
While performing in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Swift changed the original lyrics to her song “Karma.” Instead of singing “Karma is the guy on the screen” — a nod to her now-ex, actor Joe Alwyn, who she dated for six years — she crooned “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”
The virality of the lyric swap was rivaled only by clips of Swift running offstage at the end of the show and into Kelce’s waiting arms, where the couple excitedly shared a kiss.
