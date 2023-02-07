Travis and Jason Kelce Poke Fun at Their Dad: 'We Never Got Vegetables Growing Up'

Donna Kelce’s Sons Playing Against One Another in the Super Bowl, Travis and Jason Kelce

Are Bagel Bites a carb?

Ahead of their upcoming Super Bowl appearances, Travis and Jason Kelce hilariously grilled their father Ed Kelce on his nutrition knowledge during an episode of their podcast on Monday.

Travis, 33, and Jason, 35, invited their dad to join them for an episode of New Heights, a series where the brothers get to show fans more of their personalities. In a clip shared on TikTok, Ed tells his sons that growing children need "protein with every meal, a carb with every meal, and fruits and vegetables."

Both Travis and Jason found their dad's suggestion comical, considering they remember eating a much less balanced diet growing up.

"We never got vegetables growing up," Travis claimed. "I never ate a single vegetable growing up."

The father-of-two argued that both boys ate "green beans and corn" as kids, but Jason agreed with his brother, who replied: "We ate Giorgio's Oven Fresh Pizza every single night."

Jason recalled "Hamburger Helper sometimes" and "Bagel Bites," which Ed considered falling into the category of vegetables, given the tomato sauce. "It's high fructose corn syrup," laughed Jason.

Ed eventually admitted that his sons might have a point. "You may have me on Bagel Bites," he said with a laugh.

Both Jason and Travis will play in Sunday's highly-anticipated Super Bowl, where they'll become the first brothers to compete against one another in the history of the game.

For Jason, the fan-favorite center of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis, a record-breaking tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, Super Bowl LVII will be a culmination of a nearly three-decade-long sibling rivalry.

Travis and Jason Kelce

When it comes to which Kelce brother Donna thinks is more competitive, their mom Donna insists, "They're equal."

"They do not like to lose," Donna told PEOPLE recently. "That's why they're the professionals that they are. It's give everything you can. When you don't think you have any more in the tank, you push harder and you find out how far you can stretch yourself."

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will kick off Super Bowl LVII on Sunday in Arizona.